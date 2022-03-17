Alleged iPhone 14 renders show unchanged notch-bearing look

It looks like Apple is going to serve the same looks on the iPhone 14 as it did with the iPhone 13 … and the iPhone 12. Theonly exception is a slight change to camera lens position. Alleged CAD-based renders of the iPhone 14 have appeared online courtesy of MySmartPrice, and if they are anything to go by, the iPhone 14 will more or less look like a clone of its predecessor.

So far, all the love from rumor land has been focused on the iPhone 14 Pro, which is said to ditch the notch in favor of an odd hole and pill cutout design at the top. The vanilla iPhone 14, and the rumored iPhone 14 Max, are likely holding on to their notch-loving aesthetics for another generation. However, Apple just might throw in a splash of new color options to freshen things up.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 MySmartPrice has received exclusive CAD renders of the vanilla iPhone 14 model. The #iPhone14 RAW CAD renders offer the most accurate look yet at the iPhone 13's successor.https://t.co/rpLBnv1cbQ — mysmartprice (@mysmartprice) March 17, 2022

Not so much of an upgrade

One might argue that Apple is being plain lazy with the design here, but this is a company that sells a $429 phone called the iPhone SE in 2022 that flaunts the same design language as the iPhone 8 from 2017. However, the iPhone 14 might serve up a double whammy of disappointments when it hits the shelves this fall. According to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and its Max sibling will come armed with the A15 Bionic processor that also powered the iPhone 13 series.

The only silver lining here is that the iPhone 14 will go with the chip’s beefier version. As far as upgrades go, Apple will reportedly arm the entry-level iPhone 14 and its Max version with a better ultrawide camera. However, reliable Apple leakers like display chain analyst Ross Young have claimed that a 120Hz ProMotion display will again be exclusive to the pricey Pro models.

A rough picture of the iPhone 14 painted by the leaks and rumors so far suggests that Apple won’t bump up the price this year, given the minimal nature of upgrades. That’s because there’s no 5G tax in sight for the iPhone 14, and neither is there a costly chip upgrade in the pipeline, unlike the iPhone SE 2022 with its $30 generation-over-generation premium.

