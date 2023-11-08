Have you recently grabbed the new iPhone 15? If so, you need to slap a case on it as soon as possible. Smartphones are getting as expensive as your first car, and the phones are much more fragile. Thankfully iPhone 15 cases are fairly cheap. You can grab a serviceable, if not exciting, phone case for around $10. But if you want something with a bit more flair, you’ll have to spend a bit more.

You’ve picked a good time to shop for iPhone 15 deals though. It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means early Black Friday deals are starting to trickle in. Amazon has been releasing a lot of tantalizing deals in preparation for the shopping holiday, and that includes some great deals on iPhone 15 cases. We’ve pulled some of our favorite options out below, but it might be easier to shop the sale yourself by clicking the big red button.

What to buy in Amazon’s iPhone 15 case sale

Starting off with a relatively simple and clear case, this is great if you don’t want anything fancy and essentially follows the shape of your phone and is going for $15, instead of $30. Alternatively, this has bumpers on the corners that help mitigate at least a little bit of damage and is going relatively cheaply for $5 instead of $10. On the other hand, if you want something that’s simple but doesn’t isn’t clear, this comes in 4 different opaque colors and costs $24 instead of $29, and there’s even a 5% coupon to bring it down further.

Unfortunately, none of these cases come with MagSafe, and for that, you’ll want something like the that’s going for $7 instead of $13, a big discount. If you’d like to add a bit of color, these have four transparent and five opaque colors to pick from, and they’re pretty cheap at $11 plus an additional 16% off with a coupon, so you can grab a few. Of course, these are two relatively budget options, so if you want something that’s a bit more wear-resistant, this has a lot more oomph to it and a $19 price tag.

Now, if you want something a bit more fancy, these have nine different and gorgeous graphics you can pick from and are as cheap as $5, down from $10. Similarly, these give you a wood finish look to your phone and three options to pick from, which we also find quite attractive, and cost $10 but come with a few nice promotions and savings you can take advantage of. If you want something that has a more gamer-y aesthetic, these have a very techy look and also come with a stand and a camera cover for $8 with a 10% coupon you can take advantage of.

