Digital Trends
Mobile

Mophie vs. Belkin vs. Anker vs. iOttie: Who has the best wireless charging pad?

Brenda Stolyar
By
iphone 8 plus wireless charging pads review anker powerwave 6b
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X are the first Apple devices ever to feature wireless charging, and now with an influx of wireless charging pads on the market, which one do you pick? We’ve tried out four of the top wireless charging pads with an iPhone 8 Plus to narrow things down.

Wireless charging with the iPhone 8 Plus

Back in October, we tested three top wireless charging pads with 7.5-watt output and support for the Qi standard on the iPhone 8 — which at time, could only accept 5 watts of power. Apple has since released the ability for its iPhone devices to accept 7.5 watts, which should speed up the time it takes to top up the battery. This time around, not only do all four of the wireless chargers output 7.5 watts (at the least), but the iPhone 8 Plus we’re testing them with can accept it. Some wireless charging pads are capable of pushing out 10 watts or more, but that doesn’t mean your iPhone will charge any quicker.

For each charger, we used the respective wall adapter and a wall outlet as a power source. We also completely drained the iPhone 8 Plus’ battery each time we placed it on the pad. Of the four wireless charging pads mentioned below, both Mophie and Belkin said they worked closely with Apple to create them.

The winner in our current test should also charge the iPhone 8 and iPhone X the fastest as well. Check out our best wireless phone chargers guide for more alternatives, but first, let’s see who came out on top in our test.

Specs and performance test

Mophie charge stream pad+ Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus 
Dimensions 3.82 x 3.82 x 0.46 inches 3.75 x 3.75 x .75 inches 3.2 x 2.7 x 4.6 inches 4.38 x 2.69 x 1.13 inches
Weight 5.12 ounces 4.8 ounces 5 ounces 3.7 ounces
Max Power Output  10W (for Android devices)  10W (for Android devices)  7.5W 10W (for Android devices)
Reached 50 percent at (about): 1 hour and 27 minutes  1 hour and 14 minutes 1 hour and 10 minutes 1 hour and 20 minutes
Total time to 100 percent (about): 4 hours and 6 minutes 3 hours and 5 minutes 2 hours and 44 minutes 4 hours and 2 minutes

Mophie charge stream pad+ ($60)

1 of 5
mophie charge stream pad+ phone
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
mophie charge stream pad+ angle
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
mophie charge stream pad+ profile
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
mophie charge stream pad+
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
mophie charge stream pad+ plug
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

On the outside, the Mophie charge stream pad+ looks identical to the company’s wireless charging base we tested previously — aside from the fact that it’s slightly bigger and heavier. Under the hood, the charge stream pad+ supports up to 10 watts for Android devices that can accept it, but the iPhone 8 Plus will only accept 7.5 watts.

On the outside, the charge stream pad+ is a puck-shaped charger with a rubberized finish. It doesn’t take up much room on a desk, and the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) coating keeps the iPhone from sliding off the charger, and it won’t damage the glass back. But beware, the silicone material is a magnet for dust.

On the edges of the bottom, there’s an LED light to indicate the device is charging, though it’s a little tough to see because it’s so low.

We started charging the dead iPhone 8 Plus at 12:40 p.m., and after about two minutes it powered up at three percent. By 2 p.n., the phone hit 50 percent, and then reached 100 percent around 4:45 p.m. It took about four hours to fully charge the iPhone 8 Plus.

Mophie said the charge stream pad+ also includes fail-safe circuitry, which prevents devices from overcharging after the battery capacity is fully charged. The charger also controls temperature to prevent the phone from overheating. You can charge an iPhone with a case on, but only if it’s no thicker than 3 millimeters.

Buy now from:
Amazon

Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad ($60)

1 of 5
Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad phone
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad profile
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad angle
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad plug
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

Last year’s version of the Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad was the largest we tested. The latest model is significantly smaller, with a sleeker design than its predecessor, though we’re not fans of the extremely bulky wall adapter.

Like the Mophie, the Belkin BoostUp has a non-slip surface on both the top and bottom and has a plastic lining surrounding the outer sides. It didn’t attract as much dust as the Mophie, but you still may need to wipe it down now and then. There’s also an LED indicator on the front rather than towards the bottom, so it’s easy to spot at a glance.

We started charging our iPhone 8 Plus at 10:40 a.m. from zero percent and reached a little over 50 percent by 11:54 a.m. In total, the Belkin took about 3 hours to fully charge.

Belkin also sells a similar version of this charger as a kickstand, so you can keep your smartphone propped up.

Buy now from:
Amazon

Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand ($70)

1 of 5
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand front
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand computer
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand back
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand angle
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand plug
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

The Anker PowerWave is the only wireless charging stand we tested in this group, but it does come as a charging pad as well (which retails for $60). The stand looks a bit futuristic, especially with the metallic branding set against a white, rubberized coating, and the circular LED light on the front. The bottom of the charger also has rubber padding, which keeps it from slipping and sliding across the desk.

While charging our device, we liked the ability to easily access and see our screen without needing to take it off the charger. It also still charges regardless of the phone’s orientation — placing it horizontally or vertically works. Since it’s not laying flat, the TPU coating doesn’t attract as much dirt and dust as the Mophie and Belkin chargers; but like the Belkin, the adapter on the PowerWave Stand is also extremely bulky.

Anker took the least amount of time to charge the iPhone 8 Plus completely. We started at 12:04 p.m. with a drained battery and reached 50 percent by 1:18 p.m. By 2:50 p.m., the 8 Plus was at 100 percent — which only took about two hours and 45 minutes overall. Among the four wireless chargers, Anker is the only one that comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which increases the charging voltage.

According to Anker’s site, the high-speed charging is also due to its internal cooling fan within the coils. This reportedly prevents the charger from overheating and slowing down, allowing it to quickly charge a smartphone without any interruption.

Buy now from:
Amazon

iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus ($55)

1 of 5
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus angle
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus back
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus full
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus front
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus plug
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

The iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus is our favorite in terms of design. Rather than the rubber and plastic combination that’s typical with wireless charging pads, the iOttie has a fabric wrap finish. It looks good whether it’s on a desk, night stand, or kitchen counter. There are three stylish color options to choose from — ash, ivory, and ruby.

On the bottom of the charger, there are four small silicone pads to keep it steady. On top is a silicone ring to keep the iPhone from sliding off, and it blends nicely into the fabric. On the front is a LED light indicator to let you know when the device is charging (which blinks red when it detects the device is placed incorrectly on the charger), along with a USB-A port to charge an additional device on the back. At 3.7 ounces, it’s the lightest wireless charging pad we tested out of the four.

We started charging the iPhone 8 Plus at 2:02 p.m. and by about 3:20 p.m., it was at about 50 percent. In total, the iOttie took close to four hours and 2 minutes to charge — only a few minutes faster than the Mophie. We preferred the square shape when placing our phone down on the pad, because it made it easier to align without having to pay too much attention on whether the device is charging.

Buy now from:
Amazon

Winner: Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand

Of all four wireless chargers, the Anker PowerWave 7.5 was our favorite. It includes all the same features as the Mophie, Belkin, and iOttie — a non-slip coating, a LED light indicator, and fail-safe circuitry to protect the device. To add to that, it also charges the quickest by a large margin, and it looks stylish. It’s the most expensive on the list, but you’re only shelling out about $10 more than you would for the others. The Anker PowerWave 7.5 can be purchased on Anker’s site, and all of these charging pads are available for purchase now.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Wish your AirPods were as tricked out as your car? Hadoro can make that happen
Up Next

How to convert your videos from MKV to MP4
fortnite v520 update patch notes
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ for Android beta confirmed as timed exclusive for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and more

The Fortnite beta on Android will be a timed exclusive to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and other galaxy devices. It's not a lengthy exclusive, though, as Epic says the game will come to other Android devices within a week.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Galaxy Note 9 front
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. Galaxy S9 Plus vs. Galaxy S9: Which is right for you?

With a veritable galaxy of smartphones to choose from, it can be tricky to find the right one. Samsung's current flagship trio have a lot to offer, but which is best? Join us as we compare the Note 9, S9 Plus, and Galaxy S9.
Posted By Simon Hill
Galaxy Note 9 fingerprint sensor and lenses
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. Galaxy Note 8 vs. Note 5: All the changes of note

Samsung's Galaxy Note series features tempting, big screen, productivity powerhouses, but how much has changed in the latest release? We pit Galaxy Note 9 vs. Note 8 vs. Note 5 to find out precisely what the differences are.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Moto Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: Which flagship is more worthy?

Motorola announced its flagship for 2018 -- the Moto Z3. It doesn't bring any changes from the Moto Z3 Play -- other than a few new specs and features. How does it stack up against Samsung's flagship -- the Galaxy S9? Let's take a look.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
OLED vs. LED
Home Theater

OLED or LED? We pick the winner in the battle of competing TV tech

The acronyms OLED and LED sound and look very similar, but the two technologies are vastly different in terms of engineering, performance, and capabilities. Which technology wins when you pit OLED versus LED in a TV?
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
samsung galaxy home speaker news on stage
Smart Home

Samsung's Galaxy Home uses not-so-smart Bixby to do your bidding

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Home smart speaker to rival Amazon's Echo, Google Home, and Apple's HomePod. However, it is not quite ready to provide release and price details.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung gear watch news galaxy
Wearables

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch touts ultra-tough glass, multiday battery life

Samsung has finally introduced a sequel to the Galaxy Gear S3 smartwatch -- called the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The new device features a slick design, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a heart rate monitor to help you track your fitness.
Posted By Christian de Looper
what to expect at samsung galaxy unpacked august 2018 note 9
Mobile

From the Note 9 to smart speakers, here's everything from Galaxy Unpacked

From the jaw-dropping Galaxy Note 9, to the surprising Galaxy Home smart speaker powered by Bixby, and the all-new Galaxy Watch. Here's everything that was announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2018.
Posted By Mark Jansen
hadoro paris custom carbon fiber airpods
Home Theater

Wish your AirPods were as tricked out as your car? Hadoro can make that happen

Hadoro Paris aims to make Apple’s AirPods even better by replacing the cheap plastic casing with an incredibly light, incredibly strong carbon fiber shell and matching case. Insanely high price included.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Galaxy Note 9 front against books
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 9 is bigger than ever, but costs $1,000

The Galaxy Note 9 is here, and it's Samsung's most powerful phone to date, with an updated processor, and a brand-new S Pen, and much more. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy note 9 review feat
Mobile

5 of our favorite features on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is finally here, and it's bigger and better than ever. We've rounded up a short list of our favorite features on Samsung's latest flagship, from Fortnite to a massive 512GB of storage.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, each suited for a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
moment note 9 case announced retail photo note9 sidebyside
Photography

Moment is the first to outfit the Galaxy Note 9 with photography lenses

Well, that was quick. Moment lenses already support the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9, thanks to new cases that launched almost immediately after the device did. The slim cases allow the dual-lens smartphone to use any current Moment lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
samsung gear s4 galaxy watch prd
Product Review

Samsung's Galaxy Watch could fool you into thinking it's analog

Samsung’s new smartwatch -- the Galaxy Watch -- is a successor to the Gear S3 and Gear Sport. The key new feature? The processor has been optimized to deliver up to four to six days of battery life.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu