 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Is the Google Pixel Fold waterproof? Read this before buying

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

When picking up the latest devices, getting something that’s made to last is a high priority for the vast majority of buyers. This is especially true with foldables since they’re designed to be bent into multiple shapes. With the launch of Google’s first foldable, the Pixel Fold, many are wondering how it will fare when compared to the durability of other foldables on the market.

Water resistance is a big concern for many people since smartphones get exposed to water nearly every day. In the house, bathrooms and kitchens pose a threat. Outside, your phone could take a dip in pools, lakes, and the ocean. While getting dunked or splashed usually doesn’t mean death for most modern smartphones, there is a spectrum of how much damage, if any, will be done. Here’s what you need to know about whether the Pixel Fold is waterproof and if you should be bringing it poolside when it launches in the summer.

Related Videos

The Google Pixel Fold is waterproof

A Pixel Fold with water droplets on it.
Google

The Google Pixel Fold has an IP rating of IPX8, meaning that it’s about as waterproof as smart devices can get based on the current scale. The IP scale ranges from zero to nine, with most modern smartphones being rated at an eight, the same as the Pixel Fold. A more proper term for this phone would be “water-resistant” rather than “waterproof,” but this is as good as it gets for smartphone water protection.

Related

While it’s pretty resistant to being submerged in water, there are limitations to how wet the Fold should get. IPX8 reassures that the Fold can be fully submerged in water roughly9 feet deep and still work when taken out and dried off. But it’s not a device that’s meant to be used underwater, so it’s best to keep it out of the pool or bathtub.

Luckily, this does mean that you don’t have to sweat it if your Pixel Fold gets splashed or takes an accidental dip as long, as it gets dried off. However, remember that the Pixel Fold shouldn’t be exposed to saltwater, whether in the ocean or in saltwater pools, as the salt can damage it.

Additionally, the “X” in the Fold’s IP rating means that it isn’t rated for particles, so it’s not a good idea to get sand or other small particles like dust in it. Damage to the phone can also drastically impact how water resistant it is, so if your Pixel Fold takes a nasty drop that leaves it broken in any way, it’s a good idea to leave it at home when heading to the pool.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Mobile Writer
A podcast host and journalist, Peter covers mobile news with Digital Trends and gaming news, reviews, and guides for sites…
Google I/O 2023: how to watch and everything we’re expecting
Sundar Pichai stands in front of a screen showing the Google logo.

Every summer, Google presents its I/O conference, where the company gives us a look at everything it has planned for the following months — from major Android updates to the launch of exciting new hardware. Google I/O 2023 looks like it might be one of the company's most memorable showcases to date, with the anticipated launch announcements for both the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet (among other things).

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Google I/O 2023 from home, as well as everything we're expecting the company to announce during the keynote showcase so that you can stay up-to-date on what's coming next from Google.
How to watch Google I/O 2023

Read more
Forget waiting for Google I/O — the Pixel Fold just had a huge leak
The Google Pixel Fold with its main display turned on.

Google I/O 2023 is today, and it's looking to be a packed show. Among the expected announcements, one of the most anticipated is the Google Pixel Fold. And ahead of the I/O keynote later today, Google has accidentally fully revealed its new foldable.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google has uploaded an unlisted video to its YouTube channel titled "Google Pixel x NBA: The Greatest Watch Party." The video shows various NBA players using the Pixel Fold and numerous product shots of the phone. Furthermore, the Google Pixel Twitter account shared a (now-deleted) tweet late yesterday evening.

Read more
Google Pixel Watch 2 may launch a lot sooner than we thought
Google Assistant listening on the Google Pixel Watch.

We're expecting a lot of Google Pixel hardware in 2023, and according to one new report, one of Google's upcoming releases this year is the Pixel Watch 2.

A report from 9to5Google on May 5 cites a "source" that claims the Google Pixel Watch 2 will be released later this fall alongside the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Given Google's past Pixel smartphone releases, that means we'll likely see the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 series debut in early October.
We could see the Pixel Watch 2 next week

Read more