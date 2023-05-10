When picking up the latest devices, getting something that’s made to last is a high priority for the vast majority of buyers. This is especially true with foldables since they’re designed to be bent into multiple shapes. With the launch of Google’s first foldable, the Pixel Fold, many are wondering how it will fare when compared to the durability of other foldables on the market.

Water resistance is a big concern for many people since smartphones get exposed to water nearly every day. In the house, bathrooms and kitchens pose a threat. Outside, your phone could take a dip in pools, lakes, and the ocean. While getting dunked or splashed usually doesn’t mean death for most modern smartphones, there is a spectrum of how much damage, if any, will be done. Here’s what you need to know about whether the Pixel Fold is waterproof and if you should be bringing it poolside when it launches in the summer.

The Google Pixel Fold is waterproof

The Google Pixel Fold has an IP rating of IPX8, meaning that it’s about as waterproof as smart devices can get based on the current scale. The IP scale ranges from zero to nine, with most modern smartphones being rated at an eight, the same as the Pixel Fold. A more proper term for this phone would be “water-resistant” rather than “waterproof,” but this is as good as it gets for smartphone water protection.

While it’s pretty resistant to being submerged in water, there are limitations to how wet the Fold should get. IPX8 reassures that the Fold can be fully submerged in water roughly9 feet deep and still work when taken out and dried off. But it’s not a device that’s meant to be used underwater, so it’s best to keep it out of the pool or bathtub.

Luckily, this does mean that you don’t have to sweat it if your Pixel Fold gets splashed or takes an accidental dip as long, as it gets dried off. However, remember that the Pixel Fold shouldn’t be exposed to saltwater, whether in the ocean or in saltwater pools, as the salt can damage it.

Additionally, the “X” in the Fold’s IP rating means that it isn’t rated for particles, so it’s not a good idea to get sand or other small particles like dust in it. Damage to the phone can also drastically impact how water resistant it is, so if your Pixel Fold takes a nasty drop that leaves it broken in any way, it’s a good idea to leave it at home when heading to the pool.

