Browse the web, watch Netflix, and more, with this $80 Lenovo tablet

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) tablet.
Peter Szpytek/Digital Trends

While there are top-of-the-line tablets that aim for the upper spectrum in terms of performance, there are also budget tablets that focus on carrying out basic functions. One of these more affordable options is the Lenovo Tab M8, which is even cheaper from Lenovo due to a $30 discount on its original price of $110. It’s unclear when this offer will end, so if you want to make sure to get the tablet for just $80, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab M8

The Lenovo Tab M8 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor and 2GB of RAM, which is a decent amount according to our guide on how to pick a tablet. It won’t be challenging the high-end models in our list of the best tablets with these specifications, but the device is more than enough for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, checking social media, and playing music. The tablet features an 8-inch HD touchscreen that takes up 82% of its surface area and a Dolby Audio-tuned speaker, which combine for a decent multimedia experience on an affordable device. If you’re the type who often binge watches series, you won’t have to worry about damaging your eyes because the TUV-certified display reduces harmful blue light emissions.

With a thickness of just 0.32 of an inch, the Lenovo Tab M8 is very easy to carry around with you in a bag. It also feels great in your hands with its metal back cover and rounded edges, and it’s easy to take pictures using its 5MP rear-facing camera. There’s also a 2MP front-facing camera, for taking selfies and for joining video calls. The tablet can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, and it comes with a 32GB eMMC for storage.

The Lenovo Tab M8 is on sale for just $80 from Lenovo, for one of the cheapest tablet deals involving a reliable device. You’ll get $30 in savings, which is pretty significant because the tablet’s sticker price is only $110. The price of the Lenovo Tab M8 may go back to normal at any moment though, so don’t waste time thinking about it — buy the tablet as soon as you can.

