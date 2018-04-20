Here’s absolutely everything we know about the LG V40 ThinQ

Share

While we loved the LG G6 and the LG V30, it’s no secret that LG’s mobile division has found itself in dire straits recently. Still, LG has a few tricks up its sleeve, and it’s probably hoping that 2018 will see a revival of its fortunes. Chief among LG’s great hopes is likely to be one of its flagship heavy-hitters — the LG V40 ThinQ. Here’s everything we know about LG’s upcoming blockbuster.

Name

While we don’t know very much about the latest addition to LG’s V-range, the name seems to be fairly set in stone. The first confirmation of the name has come from renowned and usually correct serial leaker Evan Blass, who tweeted that an upcoming LG handset going by the code name “Storm” was in fact the LG V40 — a later tweet also confirmed that the full name of the handset would be the LG V40 ThinQ, to match the LG G7 ThinQ.

LG V40 is codenamed Storm. pic.twitter.com/fNqLUdNzsP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 20, 2018

Release date

LG’s V-range has traditionally been one of the later models to launch in a calendar year, and that tradition seems to be intact, with Evan Blass tweeting that the LG V40 ThinQ should be expected in late summer or early fall of 2018.

V35 ThinQ (Emma) is arriving around the same time as G7 ThinQ (Neo/Judy), while V40 ThinQ (Storm) is the late summer / early fall flagship. https://t.co/dDLeTYwKEf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 20, 2018

Details are thin on the ground at the moment, but expect more leaks to emerge as we get closer to the anticipated release date.

Specs

With this phone’s release looking to be at least six months away, we’ve heard very little about any possible specs, and you can expect some details to change as the phone’s release date nears.

However, it’s a fair bet that the LG V40 ThinQ will release with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. A leaked list of phones from December 2017 included the LG V40 as one of the phones expected to include Qualcomm’s newest and most powerful chipset, and we can’t see that changing between now and later this year.

That’s all we know about the LG V40 ThinQ, but you can expect to see a lot more from this phone as we move through the year. The LG V30 was our sleeper hit of 2017, and we’re expecting LG to pull out even more stops in 2018.