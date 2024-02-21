If you’re planning to buy a foldable smartphone, here’s an offer from Motorola that may be hard to refuse — the Motorola Razr 2023 for a discounted price of $500, for savings of $200 on its original price of $700. Folding phones rarely appear in phone deals, and they get sold out quickly when they do. We expect the same thing to happen with this bargain, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of it, you should proceed with completing your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Motorola Razr 2023

The Motorola Razr 2023 is in our roundup of the best folding phones as the top option if you want to get one for cheap — it’s our recommendation if you’re one of those people who doesn’t need to have everything you can possibly get on a foldable phone. It’s a lightweight and compact device that features a 1.5-inch OLED external display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 6.9-inch Full HD+ pOLED main display with a 144H refresh rate. You can view notifications, check the weather, play music, record videos and many more through the external display, without having to flip the phone open.

In terms of performance, the Motorola Razr 2023 runs pretty quick with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM. It ships with Android 13 pre-installed, but you’ll be able to upgrade the smartphone to the latest Android 14. Its camera system is headline by a 64MP camera with optical image stabilization, and its 4,200mAh battery can last you the whole day.

The Motorola Razr 2023 is an excellent choice if you want a folding phone, and it’s currently an even better option due to a $200 discount from Motorola. From its sticker price of $700, it’s down to a more affordable $500, but only if you hurry because there’s no telling when the offer will end. If you want a similar smartphone from Motorola with a faster refresh rate, a larger outer display, and an updated processor, the Motorola Razr+ also has its from $1,000 for savings of $300. You can’t go wrong with the Motorola Razr 2023 though, so buy it now if it’s the phone that you prefer.

