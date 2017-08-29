NYPD ditches 36,000 Windows Phones, confirms plans to switch to iPhone

Why it matters to you With an end to Windows 8.1, the NYPD will no longer receive updates to its Windows Phones. iPhones will now handle your direct 911 calls to officers.

After deciding to go with Microsoft’s mobile operating system last year, the New York City Police Department is getting rid of the 36,000 Windows Phones it gave its police force throughout the past two years. The city will transition from the obsolete devices to iPhones by the end of the year, the New York Post reports.

The Windows models chosen in particular were the Nokia Lumia 830 and the Lumia 640XL, as part of the $160 million initiative to bring the NYPD up to date. Even though Windows Phone’s U.S. market share was at 2.3 percent in comparison to Android’s 65.2 percent and iOS’ 30.9 percent, the decision was based on Windows’ better security features and remote management.

Jessica Tisch, the NYPD deputy commissioner of IT, spearheaded the initiative claiming Windows applications were more cost-effective in comparison to iOS and Android, MacRumors reports. The Lumia smartphones were provided to the NYPD for free, allowing the department to replace the smartphones with any other device within two years.

It also allowed New York City’s police to work with Microsoft to create seven NYPD-specific apps, one of which includes 911 calls. The app directs the calls to officers instead of having dispatchers read the reports to them. Other apps allow officers to complete tasks ranging from filling and filing paperwork or reports, along with staying informed with department policies.

But the decision to switch to iPhones comes only one month after it was announced that Microsoft officially ended Windows 8.1. With both of the NYPD phones and the Microsoft-engineered apps running on this specific operating system, the change is necessary. An end to Windows 8.1 means the devices will no longer receive updates going forward.

Switching to the smartphones did see its benefits, with crimes being solved more quickly and improved direct communication between citizens and officers. But when working in such a crucial field where lives are on the line, it is important to carry devices that are equipped with the best software and operating systems.

On the other hand, Apple frequently updates the number of its devices on its OS. As of July 28, 87 percent of active iOS devices run some version of iOS 10 while 10 percent run iOS 9. A majority of Apple’s customers on its most up-to-date software not only means users are accessing its latest features, but they also have better security.

The NYPD has yet to give details on which model of the iPhone it plans on providing to law enforcement officers. But with Apple reportedly weeks away from unveiling its latest lineup of iPhone models — including the iPhone 8 — officials will definitely have a lot of options to choose from.