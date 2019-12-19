Over a month ago, Samsung announced an update to its phone software, called One UI 2.0, and previewed what it would look like on a mysterious clamshell-style foldable phone. Today, courtesy of prolific leaker Ice Universe, we may have our first look at Samsung’s forthcoming foldable flip phone.

The images, according to Ice Universe, were shared on Chinese social media and corroborate many previous rumors. Similar to the new Motorola Razr, the Samsung flip phone’s narrow and tall display will fold inwards instead of the Galaxy Fold’s book-like mechanism. It’s unclear at this point whether Samsung has made any notable improvements to the display tech.

The pictures reveal thick bezels around the edges that have been likely put in place to securely hold the foldable screen. In the middle, luckily, there are no visible creases or a hinge. Like the forthcoming Galaxy S11 series, this one also features a punch-hole camera in the center.

In Chinese social media, Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Fold phone was leaked.

When closed entirely, the flip phone folds into a form that can fit in the palm of a hand. There are two cameras on the rear, and next to them Samsung has fitted in a tiny screen that persistently shows the time, date, battery level, and possibly other notifications. On the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port flanked by speaker grills.

In the last few weeks, a handful of reports have emerged that claimed Samsung’s next foldable phone won’t cost a bomb and will be priced under $1000. That explains what appears to be a polycarbonate-based exterior of the flip phone and only two cameras on the back, unlike the S11 lineup which is expected to house at least four sensors in total.

This fresh batch of images also falls in line with a Bloomberg leak. It said Samsung’s next foldable phone will be thinner as well as affordable and have a 6.7-inch inner display that would shrink “to a pocketable square when it’s folded inward like a clamshell” and a hole-punch selfie camera just like the Galaxy Note 10+.

As per some sources, Samsung could unveil this foldable flip phone alongside the Galaxy S11 series sometime in February next year.

