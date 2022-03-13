  1. Mobile

Samsung’s virtual event on March 17 may feature Galaxy A phones

Rahul Srinivas
By

2022 has been a busy year for Samsung, and it looks to be getting even busier. Samsung has sent an invitation to a virtual event on Thursday, March 17, 2022. And by the looks of it, this one’s going to be a global event that could herald the arrival of a number of new mid-range smartphones.

To recap, the company has already launched a number of smartphones in the past three months. Some of the devices launched by Samsung this year alone include the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was followed by the entire Galaxy S22 lineup a few weeks later. Apart from these high-profile launches, Samsung has also announced a bunch of entry-level and mid-range devices over the course of the past few weeks. These include smartphones like the Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33, and the Samsung Galaxy F23 (India only). And by the looks of it, this week might turn out to be yet another busy week for Samsung lovers across the globe.

The launch poster of the event that Samsung has teased on its social media channels (see below) reveals precious little about the product Samsung intends to launch. Given the sheer number of “A”s visible on the invite, it’s easy to deduce that we’re going to see more than one of Samsung Galaxy A series devices on Thursday.

Graphical invitation for Samsung's virtual event on March 17, 2022.

If you’re interested in learning more about the launches, you can check out the Samsung Newsroom or keep track of what’s happening on Samsung’s YouTube channel for live updates. Digital Trends will, of course, be covering this launch and will update you with all the details as they become available. Chances are high this event will see the launch of a few A series devices that we have been hearing about for months. — including the much-rumored Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A73.

