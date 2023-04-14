 Skip to main content
This deal saves you $750 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Andrew Morrisey
By
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Samsung is discounting one of its flagship smartphones today, and this is particularly good news if you prefer a larger phone, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is checking in with an instant trade-in credit of $750. This phone would regularly set you back $1,200. This smartphone deal is for the Unlocked version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which means you can take it to the carrier of your choosing for activation. Free shipping is included with your trade-in purchase, and Samsung will even let you pick up your new Galaxy S23 Ultra at your nearest Best Buy in many areas. Also included are several free months of YouTube Premium, Spotify Premium, SiriusXM and Adobe Lightroom.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sits at the top of Samsung’s Galaxy phone lineup, and we think it’s the best, most complete Android phone yet. As you would expect, in many ways it outclasses its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it’s also capable in many ways of outclassing perhaps the most popular large smartphone on the market, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. First and foremost, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powerful yet efficient. It packs Samsung’s fastest processor ever, yet maintains long lasting battery life with an intelligent battery. This model is the 256GB model, which should be ample storage for housing all of your favorite apps, all of your favorite music, and all of the photos you’re certain to take with this phone.

One of the most impressive things about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is its camera capabilities. A larger phone like this can pack in more capable hardware, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra manages to house three different cameras. It also features Samsung’s most advanced sensor, which captures incredible detail and clarity in every photo you take. Capturing video is enhanced with image stabilization, which corrects shake better than ever for steady clarity in every frame. To cap this Galaxy S23 Ultra off as a content creator’s mini studio, it works with the S Pen stylus, and it has the capability to both save and edit RAW image files, so you can fine-tune your photos anywhere.

The unlocked model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an instant trade-in credit of $750 at Samsung right now. This makes for a massive discount from its regular price of $1,200. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are several free months of YouTube Premium, Spotify Premium, SiriusXM and Adobe Lightroom.

