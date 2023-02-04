Samsung has finally revealed the next generation of Galaxy smartphones: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. Though you can preorder the Galaxy S23 right now, the phones won’t be shipping until February 17, 2023. But you can always start prepping for your shiny new toy by picking up some of the best Galaxy S23 cases and S23 screen protectors right now.

I did notice one interesting case from Spigen, one of the more well-known and popular case makers with plenty of affordable offerings. I’m specifically pointing out the Spigen Ultra Hybrid OneTap MagSafe Ring case for the S23 Ultra. I’m not sure why this case is only for the Ultra and not the regular S23 or S23 Plus, but it is doing something that I wish all case manufacturers would do — for both Android and iPhone. And, yes, it’s one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases on the market.

Bringing the iPhone’s best feature to the S23 Ultra

I’ve been using an iPhone ever since the original, and when Apple added MagSafe to the iPhone 12 lineup, I was pretty excited. I saw this new hardware feature as something that would be insanely useful not just with charging, but with a whole new world of accessories as well. Though it started off small, MagSafe accessories have exploded recently, with many amazing options. Some of my favorite accessories I use daily are the PopSockets PopGrip with MagSafe, my ShiftCam SnapGrip, a Spigen MagSafe car mount, and MagSafe battery packs and charging stands.

Ever since I joined Digital Trends a few months ago, I’ve been broadening my horizons by testing out various Android phones. However, as I’ve been using phones like the Google Pixel 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy S21, one of the things I miss the most is compatibility with my MagSafe accessories — especially my PopSockets PopGrip with MagSafe.

Especially since many Android phones are larger than I’d like (I even consider the iPhone 14 Pro I primarily use a tad too big), the PopGrip helps me a lot with one-handed use, but I get annoyed that I can’t use my MagSafe one with my Android devices due to the lack of MagSafe compatibility. I would use a regular PopSocket, but I never cared for the adhesive method, as it’s annoying to reposition or take off, and the same goes for the PopGrip Slide — it’s just not as easy to deal with as the MagSafe version.

Seeing Spigen offer a MagSafe case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra makes me wonder — why aren’t more case manufacturers doing this? It seems that all Spigen did with the Ultra Hybrid OneTap MagSafe Ring case was add a magnetic ring strip, which doesn’t seem all that difficult. I’m sure that other case makers could also do something similar, but I haven’t really seen this being done — at least not by mainstream accessory manufacturers.

Seriously, Spigen has done something I’ve been hoping to see more of since I started using Android phones. I hope other case makers follow suit and start adding some kind of magnetic compatibility to their Android cases so that someone could continue to use MagSafe accessories, even if they ditch the iPhone.

It’s time to have MagSafe everywhere

While we’re on the subject of MagSafe cases, I have noticed another little annoyance on the iPhone side: why do case makers continue to make non-MagSafe cases for the iPhone 14? As someone who must always use a case (I dropped and cracked the screen on my first OG iPhone and have never been without a case since), I’m always on the lookout for good cases to use.

And I’ve noticed, ever since the iPhone 12, that case makers will have some versions without MagSafe, and then make a separate MagSafe version. I don’t understand — why are non-MagSafe cases even still a thing? MagSafe has been around for a few years now, and there are a ton of amazing accessories for MagSafe, so why are there cases from popular, well-known brands that don’t have MagSafe?

It should just be the default at this point — if someone buys a new iPhone case now, it’s more beneficial for them to have MagSafe on it than without. Why? If they end up using MagSafe later, they don’t need to go out and buy a new case. I also can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen an amazing design on a case that I would 100% buy, but then I see it doesn’t have MagSafe, so I don’t waste my time or money on it.

MagSafe is one of my favorite features on the iPhone, and some brands are doing a huge disservice by not offering MagSafe for all of their iPhone 12 and later case offerings. But with Spigen now bringing the world of MagSafe to Android, maybe it’ll encourage other brands to be more generous with their MagSafe offerings.

The world has been better with MagSafe, and all cases should have it, iPhone or not.

