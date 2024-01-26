 Skip to main content
Out of all the Galaxy S24 pre-order deals, I'd choose this these

The best phone deals around continue for a little longer with Samsung continuing to offer some sweet pre-order deals for its recently announced Samsung Galaxy S24 range. However, time is running out with you only having a matter of days to buy one. Three different Samsung Galaxy S24s are available for you to choose from, each with slightly different but consistently fantastic offers. Here’s what you need to know about each of them including my personal favorite of the three.

Samsung Galaxy S24 — Up to $550 enhanced trade-in, free storage upgrade, and $75 Samsung credit

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is my personal choice for which phone to buy. With the right trade-in aka a fairly recently launched phone, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for just $250 thanks to $550 enhanced trade-in during the pre-order period. Alongside that, by using our link, you also get a $75 Samsung credit which can be put towards new earbuds or a smartwatch. There’s twice as much storage so you get 256GB for the price of 128GB while students can enjoy a 5% student discount. The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a great 6.2-inch screen with variable 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. One UI 6.1 looks great while there’s Galaxy AI which boosts photo editing capabilities and makes it easier to find things. A 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 12MP selfie camera round off this excellent all-rounder. It’s sure to be one of the best phones for most people.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus — Up to $650 enhanced trade-in, free storage upgrade, and $125 Samsung credit

Go a little bigger and you can snag the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Its screen is 6.7 inches with a quad HD+ panel, 2,600 nits of peak brightness, and variable 120Hz refresh rate, It has a more powerful battery too but otherwise, it’s much like the Samsung Galaxy S24 but for those who have bigger hands and needs. With up to $650 enhanced trade-in, you can buy it for $450 while also scoring $125 Samsung credit through our link and there’s also a free storage upgrade to 512GB. Eligible students can enjoy a 7.5% student discount. It’s perfect if you want a larger phone and want one of the best Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — Up to $750 enhanced trade-in, free storage upgrade, and $150 Samsung credit

For one of the best Android phones, check out the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s possible to get the flagship phone for $550 with the right trade-in at the moment, while automatically getting a storage upgrade to 512GB for free. Use our link and you’ll get $150 Samsung credit to use on many different accessories, while there’s a 15% student discount available. The phone looks gorgeous while its 6.8-inch Super AMOLED panel makes anything you’re doing or watching look great too. Fantastic performance by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 makes this a powerhouse for work (further helped by the S Pen stylus) as well as for fun. It also has a 200MP main camera, and 12MP wide-angle camera, along with a pair of 10MP and 50MP telephoto lenses. AI makes photo editing a dream here. It’s the ultimate phone and can be bought for just $550 with the right trade-in before the pre-order deals end soon.

Topics
Jennifer Allen
