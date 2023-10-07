 Skip to main content
Try a foldable on the cheap: Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $405

One of the most popular foldable phones over the last couple of years has been the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s portable, capable, and right now at Back Market it’s even quite affordable. Back Market is one of the largest online marketplaces for refurbished tech, and today it’s discounting unlocked models of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from $1,000 to just $405. That’s a savings of nearly $600, and free shipping, free returns, and a 1-year warranty are included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung makes a huge variety of smartphones, and it’s one of the most popular smartphone brands. That popularity spills into the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, as it’s been one of the more popular foldable phones on the market since its release. It was a big upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, as it has an advanced camera system that includes a flex mode for ultimate selfie capturing, an external display that reveals notifications when the phone is folded up, and a wide range of colors that has added to its popularity. This refurbished model even comes with a whopping 256GB of storage space.

One of the best reasons to buy refurbished is that you can get phones that even recently may have been among the best phones for super low prices. However, one thing you want to be certain of when you shop refurbished of is that there’s some sort of warranty coming with your purchase. Back Market has one of the best verified refurbished processes you’ll find. It includes a minimum 25-point inspection by industry professionals, as well as a 1-year warranty that will see Back Market repairing or replacing the phone if any technical defects pop up. Also included with a purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 through Back Market is a 30-day return window, which can be utilized even if no defects turn up.

While an unlocked model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fit 4 would regularly cost $1,000, this refurbished model goes for just $405. That makes for a savings of nearly $600, and it’s backed by a Back Market 1-year warranty and a free 30-day return window.

