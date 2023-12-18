Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 prices slashed for the holidays

If you’ve had an eye on either of Samsung’s current flagship foldable smartphones — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — this holiday season is the perfect time to buy them because of the discounts from the phone deals that Best Buy is offering. The 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is down to $850 from $1,000 for savings of $150, while the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is down to $1,500 from $1,800 for savings of $300. They’re still pretty expensive mobile devices, but if you were planning to purchase them anyway, why not get them for cheaper than usual? You’ll have to hurry though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an extremely well-built folding smartphone with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen is the star here, because it’s much more useful compared to its predecessors as you can use it to open Quick Settings, access Samsung Pay, view all your notifications, and cycle through your widgets. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 12MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 10MP selfie camera will meet the needs of photography enthusiasts, and its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor and 8GB of RAM promise smooth performance when watching streaming shows and playing video games.

If you’re going to invest in Samsung phone deals, you might as well do so on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is our top choice among all of the best folding phones. The 6.2-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch inner screen are bright and colorful as they feature Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and 120Hz refresh rates, and the smartphone features a hinge design that folds completely flat– finally! It’s also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, but with 12GB of RAM for even better multitasking. In terms of cameras, the device is equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen.

