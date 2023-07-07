 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this deal on the (unannounced) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Jennifer Allen
By
A person holding the open Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

We’ve spotted one of the best phone deals for anyone who likes to plan ahead with absolutely no risk involved. Right now, you can hand over your name and email address to Samsung and in exchange, you get $50 in Samsung credit when you preorder its forthcoming Galaxy phones and its Galaxy Watches and Tabs. The weird part? None of these products have been announced yet with the next Unpacked event taking place on July 26. However, we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and new tablets and watches to be announced here. There’s literally no harm in signing up given there’s nothing to pay but you get $50 of Samsung credit when you do pre-order in the future. Here’s what else you need to know.

Why you should consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

A person holding a partially open Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

So, this is usually the time when we tell you all about how great the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is. As it hasn’t been confirmed yet, there’s a little speculation involved. We’re expecting it to have a very similar form factor as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 which bodes well as it’s one of the best folding phones around.

Rumors suggest it will finally have a proper IP rating for dust and water resistance too. Renders also make it look like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a new droplet hinge mechanism so there are no gaps when the device is folded. It’s almost certainly going to retain its 6.2-inch cover display and 7.6-inch inner screen with the likelihood of them both being AMOLED panels and there being support for a 120Hz refresh rate. We’re hoping to see the phone have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in its bid to become one of the best phones. It’s also set to support 25W fast charging with its 4,400mAh battery. Count on seeing the same cameras too. If you’re wondering whether you should buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or wait for the Z Fold 5 at this stage, it simply makes sense to sign up for $50 off and wait and see.

All you need to do to snap up $50 of Samsung credit is to enter your name and email address so you’re added to the Samsung reservation list. There’s no commitment here so there’s nothing to lose here. Customers who opt-in can then redeem the credit once they pre-order.

