Samsung registers ‘DeX Pad’ trademark, may launch accessory with Galaxy S9

Last Friday, December 29, Samsung Electronics filed a trademark application for a new term with the European Intellectual Property Office. According to a document found by Dutch news blog Galaxy Club, the application is for “DeX Pad” — which could be its new wireless dock launching alongside the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

While no other details have been revealed, the DeX Pad is expected to allow you to use your smartphone as a virtual keyboard or a touchpad once it’s resting flat. This allows you to leave your keyboard or mouse at home, instead of having to carry around the extra equipment.

The Samsung Dex Station has a similar use case — but it instead gives you the opportunity to leave your laptop at home. When connected to a monitor — along with a few other accessories — the docking station turns your Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 into an Android desktop operating system.

The docking station includes an HDMI port to plug into your monitor, and a Type-C port that charges your phone using the dock. There’s also two USB Type-A ports to plug in other peripherals, but there’s a separate option to use Bluetooth to connect a wireless keyboard or speakers.

But in terms of the DeX Pad, it’s still unknown whether or not you’ll actually be able to use the accessory wirelessly. Based on the name, though, it will most likely be a charging pad that will wirelessly charge your smartphone while you’re using it.

Also kept under wraps is the Galaxy S9, which is rumored to be announced in February of this year and may start shipping as early as March. When it comes to the design of the latest flagship, it’s been said the device might look extremely similar to the Galaxy S8.

Under the hood, the device could have the next-top-of-range Qualcomm Snapdragon chip — the Snapdragon 845. A recent tip also suggests Samsung might be working on a few software innovations that incorporate artificial intelligence. Recent leaks suggest it could include a single lens camera as well, while the Galaxy S9 Plus might have a dual-lens camera.

While more information has yet to surface about the DeX Pad accessory, it’s possible it will be comparable in functionality to the Dex Station. If the pricing is based on its predecessor, we could see it listed for around $150.