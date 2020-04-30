The best Motorola Moto G Stylus cases

While most smartphones can facilitate the use of a stylus, relatively few actually ship with one. One phone that does is the reasonably priced Motorola Moto G Stylus. The phone’s plastic back is designed to be quite a bit more durable than phones with a glass back, and the handset is splash-proof. Plastic parts can scratch easily, though, which is why we always recommend you protect your smartphone with a case. There isn’t an abundance of cases out there for this brand new device just yet, but we managed to find some very cool ones you may want to consider in case you’re ready to snag one of these attractive phones.

E-Began Case for Motorola Moto G Stylus

You will never have to worry about losing your grip with the E-Began case, featuring a shock-absorbent TPU interior, polycarbonate cover, and rugged grip that acts to protect the phone’s delicate screen. A handy built-in kickstand makes it easy to use the phone to read or watch videos. A 360-degree reinforced metal rotational clip and belt clip also help out with hands-free viewing.

Osophter for Moto G Stylus Case

A beautiful flower pattern may adorn the Osophter case, but don’t let the design fool you. Accompanying the petals is a shock-absorbent, shatterproof premium TPU and polycarbonate combo that provides cushioning at the corners to protect your phone from impact, falls, and scratches. The case is tear and dust resistant. It’s available in two variants — flower print and clear.

HualuBro Motorola Moto G Stylus Case

This retro wallet-style flip case secures your phone with shockproof protection from everyday bumps, knocks, drops, dirt, scratches, and dings without adding bulk. The case is handcrafted with durable synthetic PU leather and TPU silicone gel to hold your phone in place and feel super comfortable in the hand. Three card slots and one money pocket keep your ID, credit cards, and cash safe within a magnetic closure, and you’ll still have easy access to all available functions of your smartphone. Cutouts for the camera, charger, speaker, headphone, and lock button let you operate the phone without removing the case. A built-in adjustable stand is ideal for watching movies, video chatting, and regular chatting with multi-viewing angles.

Gesma for Motorola Moto G Stylus Case

This deluxe package includes a protective case complete with two screen protectors to provide the ultimate shield for your Moto G Stylus. The Gesma sports a slim, fashionable, form-fitted design. The case’s 360-degree protection is augmented by raised lip edges to protect the screen from scratches when the phone is lying face down. The screen protector has an oleophobic coating that acts to reduce smudges and fingerprints and ensures easy cleaning.

RioGree Phone Case for Motorola Moto G Stylus

The RioGree is a soft silicone case that’s slim, light, flexible, and durable and comes with an HD screen protector two-pack. It fully protects your device from scratches, bumps, and falls. Reinforced at the corners, it effectively absorbs shocks and impacts and provides special protection to the camera lens.

Pushimei Moto G Stylus Case, Motorola G Stylus Case

The Pushimei case is made of high-quality TPU that provides great protection but is soft to the touch. The case is made of environment-friendly plastic and anti-stretch TPU rubber with a built-in air pocket anti-shock system at the corners. This offers maximum shock absorption, while the raised corners guard against impact. Precise cutouts preserve full use of buttons, charger, camera, microphone, headphone jack, and ports.

