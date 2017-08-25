Weekly Rewind: Apple AR goggles, Fisker’s Tesla killer, tiny robot surgeons

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top tech stories, from the best photos of the 2017 solar eclipse to Fisker’s electric EMotion car — it’s all here.

Google and Walmart team up to take on Amazon with voice assistant ordering Google does not want Amazon to have all the fun, so it is teaming up with one of the largest brick-and-mortar retailers in an attempt to beat the digital retail giant. Pay close attention to your spending habits because as big tech competes for your business, they are only making it easier for you to pull out that plastic. The latest tactic comes in the form of a partnership between Walmart and Google, which promises to “bring you hundreds of thousands of products at Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices … that you can buy through voice with your Assistant on Google Home or on the Google Express website or app.” Sound familiar? That is because you can already do the same through Amazon with Alexa and the various Echo devices. In addition, Google Express has done away with its membership fees, which means that you no longer have to pay either $10 a month or $95 a year to get free delivery in one to three days. That, if nothing else, puts the service above Amazon, whose famed Prime membership probably will not be free anytime soon. Read: Google and Walmart team up to take on Amazon with voice assistant ordering

Fisker’s electric EMotion will cost $130,000 and make its debut at CES 2018 Henrik Fisker is nothing if not persistent. After leaving his namesake Fisker Automotive (which has since been resurrected as Karma Automotive), the car designer who helped shaped cars like the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9 started a second company to build another flashy luxury car, the Fisker EMotion. The new Fisker Inc. announced plans to build the EMotion EV last year, and now it is revealing more details about the vehicle. Fisker previously said the EMotion would have a 400-mile range and 161-mph top speed, and now we know that capability will cost $129,000. Fisker noted that this is the price for cars with the “ultra large battery pack,” indicating that, like Tesla and Lucid Motors, it will offer multiple battery pack sizes. The first teaser images for the production model show that it is toned down a bit from the prototype Fisker unveiled last year. But with an unusual array of shapes in place of a traditional grille, unusual-looking headlights, and other details, the EMotion will likely still be a wild design. Read: Fisker’s electric EMotion will cost $130,000 and make its debut at CES 2018

Apple AR glasses: News and rumors about ‘Project Mirrorshades’ Apple talked about ARKit, a new augmented reality platform, at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this year, but the iPhone maker might have far more interesting tech plans up its sleeves. According to three alleged Foxconn employees who published details about upcoming Apple products recently, the Cupertino company’s skunkworks has been working on Project Mirrorshades, its term for Google Glass-like AR glasses with motion detectors, transparent displays, and integrated touch panels. Apple AR glasses, it would seem. Here’s everything we know so far. Read: Apple AR glasses: News and rumors about ‘Project Mirrorshades’

Chocolate Construction lets you build a 3D-shaped dinosaur, then eat it It’s not much of a debate: Tyrannosaurus rex is cool. Its daunting size and powerful jaws make it the king of the dinosaurs. This adoration also makes it the most identifiable dinosaur all the way down to its bones. Now with Chocolate Construction, kids and adults can immortalize their favorite tyrant lizard in chocolate, at least until they get hungry. Chocolate Construction is a durable silicone mold with nine distinct cavities for the various bones making up a T. rex. Sharp teeth, a jagged spine, long tail, ribs, and little arms make up the pieces used to construct the beast. Read: Chocolate Construction lets you build a 3D-shaped dinosaur, then eat it

Hacked smart devices double as surveillance tools, new research finds Hackers can turn smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs into surveillance tools by exploiting their built-in microphones, according to a new study out of the University of Washington. With the device hijacked, the attacker can detect body position and movement of people within its vicinity, raising additional concern about the security of smart devices, which made the news earlier this year with revelations about the ease with which they can be comprised. “We were curious about the privacy threats that these devices can expose users to,” Shyam Gollakota, senior author of the study and UW associate professor of computer science and engineering, told Digital Trends. “So we asked the question, ‘How about a simple task of playing music on these devices? Can we use music to achieve surveillance on people?’” Read: Hacked smart devices double as surveillance tools, new research finds