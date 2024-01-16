 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 dramas on Prime Video you need to watch in January

Christine Persaud
By
A man and woman stand together in a scene from Expats on Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video

Looking for a good drama to watch this January while you wait for the return of your favorite shows? There are many exciting dramas on Amazon Prime Video, including TV series and movies, that will satisfy your urge for a good time.

All released in the last few years, these three dramas on Prime Video feature star-studded casts and interesting stories and represent a diverse mix of options to meet various tastes and moods. Whether you want something poignant or thought-provoking, a title here will fit the bill.

Recommended Videos

Expats (2023)

Expats - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The Northman‘s Nicole Kidman stars in Expats, a drama based on the novel The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee. The story centers around a close-knit group of expatriates living in a Hong Kong community. Since everyone is so close to one another, personal lives are anything but. Stories of deaths, marriages, friendships, and affluence are all shared among the group.

Related

The six-episode limited series is anchored by a single and sudden family tragedy that shakes everyone in the community to their core and inextricably links three American women. Covering themes of privilege, victimhood, and culpability, the series also stars Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Fargo) and Brian Tee (Chicago Med).

Stream Expats on Prime Video.

Dog (2022)

DOG | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

How can you go wrong with Channing Tatum (Magic Mike’s Last Dance) and an adorable military dog? Buddy cop movies are a genre in and of themselves, but man and pup taking down enemies is quickly becoming its own sub-category. In Dog, Tatum plays Jackson, an Army Ranger tasked with taking his friend’s military dog, Lulu, to his funeral.

Suffering from PTSD and dealing with the grief of losing his friend, Jackson is in no position to handle the aggressive dog, who will be euthanized as soon as the funeral is over. Unsurprisingly, the brash soldier eventually grows closer to the Belgian Malinois as they travel together, realizing the pup might be just what he needs to find his way back. Dog is a sweet, touching story that any animal lover will appreciate and any movie lover will like to watch.

Stream Dog on Prime Video.

She Said (2022)

SHE SAID | Official Trailer

The story of the investigation into Harvey Weinstein and how it changed the face of the Hollywood movie industry and public perception is one of the biggest of this decade. She Said is based on the 2019 book of the same name that was written by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, New York Times writers who exposed the once regaled director’s alleged abuse and sexual misconduct.

Casey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play Twohey and Kantor, respectively, while the movie also stars Patricia Clarkson, Samantha Morton, Andre Braugher in his final role, and Ashley Judd as herself. From the initial accusations from actors like Rose McGowan and Judd to 82 women coming forward, She Said covers the entire investigation of two courageous women hellbent on exposing an awful truth.

Stream She Said on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 sci-fi movies on Hulu you need to watch in January
A robot farms a field in The Creator.

Some streaming services struggle to keep great sci-fi movies on tap for their subscribers. Hulu doesn't have this problem because it can draw upon 20th Century Fox's library of films. That was the whole point of Disney buying Fox a few years ago. The combined movie catalogs mean Hulu has no shortage of science fiction films.

This month's selections for the three sci-fi movies on Hulu that you need to watch in January include a film that flew in under the radar last fall, as well as one of Tom Cruise's best science fiction flicks and an adaptation of a beloved sci-fi comedy. If you like sci-fi, then you're probably to love these films.
The Creator (2023)

Read more
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in January
Two kids look at papers while standing over a car.

A new year means new TV shows are on the horizon for Netflix. Several Netflix shows will debut in January, including The Brothers Sun, a dark comedy about a Taiwanese family's criminal past starring Michelle Yeoh; Break Point season 2, a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of professional tennis players; and Griselda, a crime drama about drug lord Griselda Blanco starring Sofía Vergara.

These shows will likely become some of the most popular shows on Netflix. Besides the high-profile releases, there are several underrated shows on Netflix to watch in January. Our selections include a comedy about friends suffering from midlife crises, a hilarious Irish sitcom, and a brilliant satire of true crime.
Friends From College (2017-2019)
Friends From College | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Read more
3 hidden gems on Tubi you should watch in January 2024
People sit at a table in The Invitation.

Although there are plenty of great streaming services that you can pay for, there are also some that come with no monthly fee. If you're looking for a free streaming option, but don't want to sacrifice a good library, then Tubi may be exactly what you need.

The service is entirely ad-supported, and while it can be annoying to have your movies and TV shows broken up by ads, Tubi does have a pretty solid library of interesting titles to choose from. Here are three of the best movies from Tubi that you should definitely check out this January.
The Invitation (2015)
The Invitation Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Liam Hemsworth, Michiel Huisman Movie HD

Read more