 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in January

Christine Persaud
By

The best part about Amazon Freevee is that, as the name implies, movies are free to access. You don’t need a paid Amazon Prime subscription to watch, but you will get periodic ads throughout the film. That’s not a huge deal: it’s just the right amount of time to refill your drink or popcorn or take a quick bathroom break.

The movie selection on Amazon Freevee is always changing, making it tough to keep up. If you’re looking for something in the sci-fi space, these are three underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee that you should watch in January before they’re gone. All of them are from the ’70s and ‘80s, but they still hold up today.

Recommended Videos

Mad Max (1979)

Mel Gibson beside a car standing in an empty road in a scene from Mad Max.
Roadshow Film Distributors

Mad Max isn’t your typical fly-under-the-radar movie because it was popular enough to spawn several sequels in the ‘80s, followed by Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015 and Furiosa in 2024. However, the post-apocalyptic and dystopian action film had initially polarized critics who felt it lacked emotion due to its violent story. Boy, were they wrong. Over time, views clearly changed on the movie, which stars Mel Gibson as the titular character. He’s a police officer in the future who kills a biker gang as revenge for the murders of his wife and child. He then spends his days drifting alone through a wasteland, trying to help others (and himself) survive.

Related

Now widely considered to be one of the best action movies ever made and credited with influencing the apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic genre as we know it today, Mad Max went on to become the most profitable movie ever made at the time (since overtaken by others). It’s still overlooked by some who feel the action is a bit dated, but they are wrong. Mad Max still rips, and is worth watching.

Stream Mad Max on Amazon Freevee.

From Beyond (1986)

A man and a woman in a dark lab with light on them staring stunned in a scene from From Beyond.
Empire Pictures

A sci-fi horror film, From Beyond is based on the H.P. Lovecraft short story and chronicles a science experiment gone horrifically wrong. When two scientists use a device called a Resonator to try and stimulate the pineal gland, responsible for helping modulate sleep cycles, they somehow awaken creatures from another dimension.

One scientist gets pulled into the terrifying alternate world and returns to Earth as a shape-shifting monster. Now, no one in the lab is safe. The movie stars Jeffrey Combs, who has played numerous roles in Star Trek, and soap opera star Barbara Crampton. Parts of From Beyond, most notably the more graphic content, were cut to achieve an R rating. But sometimes, as this underrated movie demonstrates, it’s what you don’t see that’s most terrifying.

Stream From Beyond on Amazon Freevee.

1984 (1984)

A man stares up from a crowd looking terrified in a scene from 1984.
Virgin Films/Umbrella-Rosenblum Films

If you know the George Orwell novel 1984, you know exactly what the movie 1984 is about. Fittingly premiering in the year 1984, the dystopian drama brings Orwell’s classic and terrifying story of Big Brother and societal oppression to life on screen. Most notably, 1984 was Richard Burton’s last screen appearance.

The story follows Winston Smith (John Hurt), a civil servant trying to make it through life under the thumb of a totalitarian regime attempting to remove all individual thought from society. There’s no comparison to reading Orwell’s novel, cover to cover. But 1984 is an interesting depiction that holds up as much today as it did 40 years ago. It might even convince you to crack open the book again (or for the first time).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in January
Franl Grillo stands in front of a time machine.

Hulu is kicking off the new year in style by releasing new movies throughout January. One of Hulu's most anticipated films this month is Self Reliance, Jake Johnson's feature-length directorial debut about a man attempting to avoid hunters for 30 days to win $1 million. Other movies coming to Hulu this month include Dirty Dancing, Dangerous Waters, and The Good Mother.

Besides the high-profile releases, there are plenty of underrated gems to stream on Hulu. Below are three underrated movies on Hulu to watch in January. Our picks include an Academy Award-nominated documentary, a time loop action film, and sci-fi horror with minimal dialogue.
Minding the Gap (2018)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in January
3 underrated movies prime video watch january 2024 you were never really here

Last month, you probably watched the new Christmas movie Candy Cane Lane with Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross on Amazon Prime Video. Or maybe you decided to watch something non-holiday themed, like the intense movie Copshop or the comedy 17 Again. This month, it’s time to start fresh. What movie should you watch?

Sure, you can choose from a high-profile title like Everything Everywhere All At Once or Air. But if you want something that you can call your own little hidden gem to share with friends and family members at the next gathering, look to these three underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in January.
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters July 15

Read more
3 action movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in January
Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in Another 48 Hrs.

If you subscribe to Paramount+, there's no better way to kick off the month of January than with a trio of newly arrived action movies. Paramount+ may not have the deep bench of films that its streaming rivals do, but Paramount itself has been one of the major Hollywood studios for decades, and it has its own classics in the action genre alongside a handful of films from other studios.

This month, our picks for the three action movies on Paramount+ that you need to watch in January include a reunion of Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte, a truly tragic comic book film, and a Michael Bay sci-fi action flick featuring Ewan McGregor and a young Scarlett Johansson.
Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

Read more