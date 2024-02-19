5 movies leaving Prime Video in February you have to watch

Amazon Prime Video comes standard as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, or you can sign up for the service on its own. While you need to pay a bit extra now if you want to watch content without ads, there’s still a wealth of options from which to choose.

But it’s worth noting that what’s available to stream changes from time to time. Every month, new TV shows and movies are added to Prime Video while some leave the streaming service. If you want to get the most out of what’s available, check out these five movies leaving Prime Video in February you have to watch.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

You’ll still be able to watch the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie on Prime Video. But if you haven’t yet seen the sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, you’ll want to log on and start streaming before it’s gone. Jury Duty‘s James Marsden returns as Tom Wachowski, Green Hills sheriff and father figure to the anthropomorphic blue hedgehog named Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz. Sonic is getting antsy without having any reason to use his powers now that he has already defeated Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). But when he’s left on his own and is attacked by the escaped villain and his accomplice Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic must spring into action.

A tale about a dynamic duo that combines animation and live action, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 once again brings the popular video game character to life in adorably humorous fashion. The movie was met with decent reviews and dubbed an “acceptable” sequel for those who watched (or plan to watch) the first. Naturally, Carrey and his silly overexaggeration of the evil character is a scene stealer.

Stream Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Prime Video.

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Captain Fantastic Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Viggo Mortensen, Kathryn Hahn Movie HD

Viggo Mortensen, Frank Langella, Kathryn Hahn, and Steve Zahn star in this comedy-drama about a family who has been living off the grid, in isolation, for a decade. Now forced to reintegrate back into society, their disdain for a capitalistic lifestyle and their left-wing anarchist views create friction in their lives and interactions with others.

Captain Fantastic explores the relationship between the parents and kids, particularly as the new generation pushes back against ideals they were born into and didn’t get to develop on their own. It’s been called thought-provoking, with Mortensen praised for his passionate and nuanced performance, Captain Fantastic is a conversation starter.

Stream Captain Fantastic on Prime Video.

Dear White People (2014)

The movie that inspired the TV series of the same name, Dear White People examines racial tensions at a fictional Ivy League college, with the stories told from the perspective of the handful of Black students who go there. A satirical dark comedy-drama, Dear White People tackles a serious and topical issue in a way that injects humor with important messages. Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams is a standout as Lionel, a gay Black student tasked with writing about the Black experience for the school newspaper.

The tensions begin when Samantha (Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Tessa Thompson) calls out the white students during her radio show. The characters and their struggles are relatable, from the young man who longs to be a comedy writer, but is pressured by his father become a lawyer so he can avoid being racially profiled, to the woman with reality TV dreams who keeps getting passed over for more light-skinned women, there’s a lot to unpack. Critics applauded Dear White People for tackling these everyday racial conversations with “intelligence, honesty, and gratifyingly sharp wit.”

Stream Dear White People on Prime Video.

Lizzie (2018)

In 1892, Lizzie Borden, who grew up with a domineering father, was accused and later acquitted of killing her father and stepmother with a hatchet. Lizzie chronicles this fascinating and devastating story about an oppressed woman who befriends and begins a romantic relationship with her family’s housemaid Bridget (Kristen Stewart). Chloë Sevigny captures the ferocity of Lizzie’s hatred for her father and determination to become free of his chokehold. The intensity escalates as the situation becomes dire for the two lovers.

Lizzie is an interpretation of one of the earliest and most well-known true crime stories in history. While you might watch it with the mindset that this is a fictional drama, knowing the basis for the story is real makes Lizzie all the more heartbreaking.

Stream Lizzie on Prime Video.

Braven (2018)

If you need more of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s Jason Momoa in your life, check out this action-thriller movie in which he stars as a logging company owner and family man named Joe who, following a head injury, decides to take an extended vacation with his family to live in their secluded mountain cabin. But when they arrive, Joe discovers cocaine hidden there, left by his up-to-no-good co-worker Weston (Brendan Fletcher). He soon finds himself and his daughter surrounded by the drug lord Kassen (Garret Dillahunt) and his mercenaries.

If you have seen any Momoa movie ever, you know what happens next in Braven. Joe does what’s necessary to survive and protect his daughter at all costs. Braven offers exactly what you’d expect from a Momoa action movie, and it’s a perfect one to add to your watch list this month.

Stream Braven on Prime Video.

