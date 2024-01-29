6 TV shows you need to watch in February

Have you already caught up on some of the best new shows that premiered in late January, like Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air starring Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan, Paramount+’s Sexy Beast, and Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel? If so, you’ll be pleased to know that there are even more exciting shows coming out in February. Add these six to the queue while you wait for new seasons and/or new episodes of your favorite shows.

The six TV shows you need to watch in February include two that are returning with new seasons, one based on a video game, and a long-anticipated franchise spinoff.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 (February 4)

Fans just can’t get enough of Larry David and his hilariously dry style. The Seinfeld creator followed that show up with Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which he stars as a fictionalized version of himself dealing with the mundane, often annoying, aspects of life. Curb Your Enthusiasm beautifully captures David’s disdain for traditional conventions, fake people, and awkward social situations, and it’s finally coming to an end.

The show aired for eight seasons, after which it went on a long hiatus. It then returned for a ninth seaosn, went on break again, and came back with seasons 10 and 11. Now, after a few years’ wait, a 12th and reportedly final season of the long-running, critically acclaimed sitcom is here. The season’s 10 episodes will stream weekly through April.

Stream Curb Your Enthusiasm on Max.

Halo season 2 (February 8)

Halo is one of many recent entries in the growing list of shows based on video games. The military sci-fi series is set in the 26th century and follows humans in conflict with the Covenant, an alien race that threatens their existence. Combining both action-based and character-driven storylines, Halo premiered its first season in March 2022 and is finally returning for a second.

Starring stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, while Jen Taylor reprises her role from the video game as the AI construct known as Cortana. Season 1 of Halo was met with mixed reviews, with some critics calling it derivative of superior sci-fi series. But others love the faithfulness to the source material video game, albeit with risky pivots taken in the storyline.

Stream Halo on Paramount+.

Will Trent season 2 (February 20)

You might fill your TV roster with tons of heavy content, from dramas to action-packed thrillers. Sometimes, however, it’s nice to take a break with a simple, formulaic police procedural. Will Trent is a pleasantly surprising one that received overwhelmingly positive reviews for its first season. The title character, played by Ramon Rodriguez, grew up an abused orphan and suffers from dyslexia. Against all odds, he landed a job as a GBI Special Agent, where his incredible knack for analyzing and solving cases is an asset. He can often deduce what likely happened after a single examination of a crime scene.

Each episode of Will Trent involves a different case while also exploring Trent’s personal life and challenges, along with those of his love interest/friend, Angie (Erika Christensen), and new partner, Faith (Iantha Richardson). Some stories are over the top, even ridiculous. If you can get over Rodriguez’s awful fake Georgia accent (many fans peg it as being closer to a mix of New Orleans with parts of New York), he’s a compellingly complex character to watch.

Stream Will Trent on Hulu.

Constellation (February 21)

If Homecoming and Severance were to have a baby, Constellation might be it. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’s Noomi Rapace stars in this mind-bending psychological thriller as Jo, an astronaut who has spent much time in space. When she returns to Earth following a disastrous event, however, she discovers that nothing is right. Parts of her life are missing entirely, there are things about her and her home that don’t make sense, and she can’t figure out what’s going on.

Filled with action, dark moments, and sinister stories of space travel, Constellation follows Jo on her journey to reclaim a life she lost. The series also stars Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor Jonathan Banks and Oppenheimer’s James D’Arcy.

Stream Constellation on Apple TV+.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (February 22)

If you love the story of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which has been chronicled in everything from a live-action movie to an animated series, comics, books, video games, and more, you’ll want to check out the new live-action series. The story centers around 12-year-old Aang (Gordon Cormier), the last survivor of his nation. In the Asian- and Arctic-inspired fictional worlds in which the story takes place, people can control water, earth, fire, or air with only their minds. Aang is unique in that he’s the only person left who can “bend” all four elements. It’s up to him to ensure that everyone lives in harmony.

Original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino are not involved in this project, which was reportedly the result of creative differences. Nonetheless, fans are curious to see in what direction the live-action series takes the story.

Stream Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (February 25)

If you’re still a fan of The Walking Dead franchise, you know that this spinoff is the most anticipated one to be released since the original ended its run in 2022. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was presumed to be dead, but fans know he was carted to safety by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). His whereabouts were, for a long time, unknown (though often guessed). Now that his wife, Michonne (Danai Gurira), is convinced he’s still alive, she’s on the hunt to reunite with her husband and bring him home to their kids. The journey won’t be easy, but fans who know anything about the power couple know there’s no challenge too difficult for “Richonne” to take on.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the sixth spinoff overall in the franchise following, most recently, The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, both of which premiered last year and have been renewed for second seasons. Along with bringing back two more fan favorite characters, keep an eye out for Lucifer’s Lesley-Ann Brandt and Lost’s Terry O’Quinn in compelling new roles. After watching an advanced preview of the first few episodes, we can confidently say this show will be worth the wait.

Stream The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC Plus.

