76ers vs Kings live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Both fighting for seeding in next month’s playoffs, the Sacramento Kings host the Philadelphia 76ers in an important NBA matchup tonight.

If you want to watch, the game starts at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers markets only), NBC Sports California (Kings markets) and NBA TV (everywhere in the US). If you’re looking for a live stream, there a lot of different ways you can find one. Here’s a rundown of all your options.

The Best Way to Watch the 76ers vs Kings Live Stream

Sling TV doesn’t include a free trial, but once you’ve exhausted all your free-trial options for the other live-TV streaming services, Sling becomes the cheapest one with NBA TV.

The “Sling Orange” channel package plus the “Sports Extra” add-on normally costs $51 per month, but it’s currently on sale for $41 for your first month. What’s particularly enticing about this option is that it also includes all of the ESPN channels, TNT and TBS, giving you everything you need to watch multiple NBA games per week and both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments over the next month.

Is There a Free 76ers vs Kings Live Stream?

If you’re just looking to get in, watch the 76ers vs Kings and then get out without paying anything, there are a handful of different options.

Fubo (“Pro” channel package plus “Sports Plus with NFL RedZone” add-on), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” package or above) all include NBC Sports Philadelphia (in local markets), NBC Sports California (in local markets) and NBA TV, so you can watch the game no matter where you are. Fubo will let you watch for seven days before you have to cancel your service or pay for the first month, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream each come with a five-day free trial.

Intended to replace cable, all of those options have extensive channel packages. But if you simply want a live stream of NBA TV for a cheap long-term price, you can get exactly through Amazon Prime Channels. It’s just $7 per month for the NBA TV channel, but it also comes with a seven-day free trial. Note that you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber for this option, but that also comes with a free trial.

How to Watch the 76ers vs Kings Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is good to have for added security and privacy online, but it can also be helpful for a variety of other reasons, including streaming normally geo-locked content from other countries. It can do this because it hides your IP address and connects you to a digital server in another country, making it seem as if you are actually there.

NordVPN is our top choice, but you can peruse our lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals for some other choices, as well.

Editors' Recommendations