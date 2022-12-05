Where to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas

There are certain things that never go out of style: blue jeans, jazz, walks along the beach, Meryl Streep, and Peanuts. No, not the food (although it’s always tasty), but the beloved comic strip franchise created by Charles Schultz. It doesn’t matter if you’re a baby boomer or a Gen Z kid, almost everyone knows about and loves Charlie, Lucy, Snoopy, Linus, and the rest of the gang.

The Peanuts franchise is particularly well-liked due to its seasonal TV specials. First aired in 1965, A Charlie Brown Christmas is still watched every year as the holly goes up and the carolers start singing. While it’s aired on CBS as a holiday tradition for decades, 2022 is the first year where the half-hour special will be streaming exclusively on one platform. But where?

Where is it streaming?

If you want to see Charlie and the gang celebrate Christmas, exchange gifts, and jam to that signature Vince Guaraldi score, head to Apple TV+ to begin streaming. Apple joined the streaming wars in November 2020 with the launch of Apple TV+. While the service was largely unheralded at first — a repository for generally overlooked original content — Apple TV+ has used an aggressive promotional model to grow membership to 25 million people (with 50 million people on temporary promotional access).

The streaming service has also made waves with Oscar-winning originals like CODA as well as prestige programming like the Will Smith drama Emancipation and the comedy/drama series Ted Lasso, which took home seven Primetime Emmy awards out of its whopping 20 nominations in 2021. Other popular shows on the platform include the Emmy-winning The Morning Show, as well as Defending Jacob, Bad Sisters, Mythic Quest, and one of its current hits, Severance.

When does it stream for subscribers?

A Charlie Brown Christmas is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

How much does it cost?

Apple TV+ is one of the more affordable streaming services, costing just $7 a month. That’s the same as Netflix’s bottom-tier, ad-supported subscription and a lot less than its maxed-out $20-per-month Premium membership.

Better yet, Apple has adopted an extremely aggressive acquisition model for Apple TV+. Anybody can try it for free for seven days, or you can get three months for free with the purchase of any eligible iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV device, or Mac. You just have to remember to redeem the offer within 90 days of purchase.

To find out more on what’s on Apple TV+, please check out our best movies on Apple TV+.

Is it worth it?

A Charlie Brown Christmas - Clip

Only if you like perfection. Yes, it’s over a half-century old and the animation is dated (or retro, depending on your point of view), but it’s charming as can be, and perfect for anyone to get in the mood for Christmas.

Plus, it’s funny. You forget how much laughs are packed in these Peanuts specials, and Schultz is at his best with this special. Who can forget Lucy’s wayward advice to poor Charlie, or any of Snoopy’s antics? A Charlie Brown Christmas taps into nostalgia for a “simpler time” without being too heavy-handed about it.

On Rotten Tomatoes, A Charlie Brown Christmas registers 85% on the Tomatometer and an 86% audience score. The special runs just over 25 minutes, and was directed by Bill Melendez.

Stream A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV+ today.

