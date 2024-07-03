 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Afraid trailer: AI wreaks havoc on John Cho and his family

By
A family of four kneel down and huddle up with one another.
Sony Pictures Releasing

AI transforms a smart home into a nightmare in the official trailer for Afraid, a new horror movie from Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse.

In Afraid, Curtis (John Cho) and his family are picked to test AIA, a digital family assistant powered by artificial intelligence. With AIA’s cameras placed all over the house, the AI can control every aspect and fix any problem. AIA does everything, from paying the bills to looking after the children. AIA is like having another mother.

Recommended Videos

However, AIA becomes too involved in the family’s life, refusing to concede any control she has over the group. When AIA says she’ll do anything to protect the family, she means it, even if it leads to sinister consequences. “There is something very wrong with AIA,” Curtis nervously says in the trailer. How do you escape an AI that’s taken over your house?

Afraid also stars Katherine Waterston, Havana Rose, Liu Lukita Maxwell, David Dastmalchian, and Keith Carradine.

Chris Weitz writes, produces, and directs Afraid, which previously had the title of They Listen. Weitz is listed as a producer along with Jason Blum and Andrew Miano. This is Weitz’s first directorial effort since 2018’s Operation Finale. Weitz is best known for directing American Pie and About a Boy, with the latter earning him a screenwriting Oscar nomination along with his brother, Paul, and Peter Hedges.

With Afraid, Blumhouse is looking for its next big hit after having three films — M3GAN, Insidious: The Red Door, and Five Nights at Freddy’s — exceed $180 million at the worldwide box office.

Afraid opens in theaters on August 30, 2024, through Sony Pictures Releasing.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Nosferatu trailer shows what could be 2024’s creepiest movie
A woman stares in the dark with a shadow over her face.

You can run, but you can't hide in the teaser trailer for Nosferatu.

As many characters state, "He is coming." The "he" referenced in the trailer is Court Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), a vampire known as Nosferatu. Orlok is obsessed with Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp), who appears to be under the vampire's spell. Nicholas Hoult plays Ellen's wife, Thomas Hutter, the man trying to save her. The full view of Skarsgård's Nosferatu is not shown in the footage. However, Nosferatu lurks in the shadows, "causing untold horror in its wake."

Read more
Fly Me to the Moon final trailer previews a fake moon landing
Scarlett Johansson stands next to Channing Tatum on a deck.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum must work together to stage a fake moon landing in the final Fly Me to the Moon trailer.

In the 1960s Space Race, the United States and the Soviet Union were heated rivals as each nation raced to reach the moon. While preparing to launch the Apollo 11 mission, NASA recruits Kelly Jones (Johansson) to become their marketing specialist. With the entire world watching the mission, NASA needs a backup plan in case things go wrong. Although Apollo 11 launch director Cole Davis (Tatum) opposes the idea, he reluctantly agrees to film a fake moon landing with Kelly, which sparks a potential relationship between the two.

Read more
The Penguin trailer: Colin Farrell’s Oz fights for control of Gotham
A man with a confused look stares.

Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb sets out to control the criminal underworld of Gotham City in the latest trailer for The Penguin.

After the events of The Batman, much of Gotham is still underwater because of The Riddler bombing the seawall. Carmine Falcone is also dead, leaving his empire without a leader. Oz (Farrell), Falcone's chief lieutenant, inserts himself into power, promising to "tear down the empire from the inside out." However, Falcone's daughter, Sofia (Cristin Milioti), believes the empire belongs to her now and will fight Oz for control of the city.

Read more