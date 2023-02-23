Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This year started off with a bang thanks to a killer robot doll with crazy TikTok dance moves. That’s right, M3GAN won the hearts of audiences and critics alike thanks to its well-crafted scares and sly humor. Horror is one of the few genres that appeal to a fractured moviegoing audience right now, and M3GAN succeeded in bringing people to multiplexes still running Avatar: The Way of Water and Oscar hopefuls like Women Talking.

While it’s still February, the horror hit is already set to make its debut on streaming services worldwide. But where can you watch it in the comfort of your own home and when? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

Where can you watch M3GAN?

After a successful theatrical run, M3GAN is coming to a familiar streaming service: Peacock. Launched in 2020, Peacock is the home to NBC Universal and Comcast properties such as Universal Pictures, the Olympics, Bravo, and Saturday Night Live.

Peacock is the streaming home to popular NBC shows like The Office, This Is Us, Law & Order, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service boasts many sports programs from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League as well. Peacock has also expanded its scripted and non-scripted original programming, including shows like Vampire Academy, Dr. Death, and a documentary about Casey Anthony. In addition, it’s home to blockbuster movies like Nope and modern rom-coms like Ticket to Paradise.

When does M3GAN stream for subscribers?

M3GAN will stream on Peacock on February 24.

How much does it cost?

There is no fee to sign up for the most basic level of Peacock, and there is no credit card required upon signing up. All that’s needed is an email address for users to access 10,000-plus hours of content for free. The free tier is very limiting in terms of content. If you would like to access more programs from Peacock, there are various paid tiers to explore.

Peacock Premium is the first paid tier on the streaming service, with access to over 80,000-plus hours of entertainment for a monthly price of $5, or $50 per year. This tier contains ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. If this tier is too restricting, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month, or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Where can I watch the unrated cut of M3GAN?

The same place as the theatrical cut. Peacock will have both versions available to stream. The unrated cut reportedly is bloodier and scarier.

Is M3GAN worth watching?

M3GAN - official trailer

Yes. M3GAN is one of the rare movies that actually lives up to the prerelease hype. It’s scary, but not too scary, and funny, but not too funny. It strikes just the right balance of terror and camp, and the titular villain has already joined the pantheon of great horror baddies. Yes, that’s right, Chucky finally has some competition!

M3GAN stars Get Out‘s Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis, and Brian Jordan Alvarez. The theatrical cut runs one hour and 42 minutes. On Rotten Tomatoes, M3GAN sits at 94% on the Tomatometer and registers a 78% audience score.

