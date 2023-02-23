 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch M3GAN (including the gorier unrated version)

Jason Struss
By

This year started off with a bang thanks to a killer robot doll with crazy TikTok dance moves. That’s right, M3GAN won the hearts of audiences and critics alike thanks to its well-crafted scares and sly humor. Horror is one of the few genres that appeal to a fractured moviegoing audience right now, and M3GAN succeeded in bringing people to multiplexes still running Avatar: The Way of Water and Oscar hopefuls like Women Talking.

While it’s still February, the horror hit is already set to make its debut on streaming services worldwide. But where can you watch it in the comfort of your own home and when? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

Where can you watch M3GAN?

Allison Williams stands in between Violet McGraw and M3GAN.
Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

After a successful theatrical run, M3GAN is coming to a familiar streaming service: Peacock. Launched in 2020, Peacock is the home to NBC Universal and Comcast properties such as Universal Pictures, the Olympics, Bravo, and Saturday Night Live.

Peacock is the streaming home to popular NBC shows like The OfficeThis Is UsLaw & Order, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The service boasts many sports programs from the WWE, NFL, and Premier League as well. Peacock has also expanded its scripted and non-scripted original programming, including shows like Vampire Academy, Dr. Death, and a documentary about Casey Anthony. In addition, it’s home to blockbuster movies like Nope and modern rom-coms like Ticket to Paradise.

When does M3GAN stream for subscribers?

M3GAN will stream on Peacock on February 24.

How much does it cost?

A killer doll walks down a hallway in M3GAN.

There is no fee to sign up for the most basic level of Peacock, and there is no credit card required upon signing up. All that’s needed is an email address for users to access 10,000-plus hours of content for free. The free tier is very limiting in terms of content. If you would like to access more programs from Peacock, there are various paid tiers to explore.

Peacock Premium is the first paid tier on the streaming service, with access to over 80,000-plus hours of entertainment for a monthly price of $5, or $50 per year. This tier contains ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. If this tier is too restricting, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month, or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Where can I watch the unrated cut of M3GAN?

The same place as the theatrical cut. Peacock will have both versions available to stream. The unrated cut reportedly is bloodier and scarier.

Is M3GAN worth watching?

M3GAN - official trailer

Yes. M3GAN is one of the rare movies that actually lives up to the prerelease hype. It’s scary, but not too scary, and funny, but not too funny. It strikes just the right balance of terror and camp, and the titular villain has already joined the pantheon of great horror baddies. Yes, that’s right, Chucky finally has some competition!

M3GAN stars Get Out‘s Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis, and Brian Jordan Alvarez. The theatrical cut runs one hour and 42 minutes. On Rotten Tomatoes, M3GAN sits at 94% on the Tomatometer and registers a 78% audience score.

Editors' Recommendations

What’s new on Apple TV+ this month (February 2023)
Michael Bizzaco
By Michael Bizzaco
January 31, 2023
Eugene Levy in The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+).

When it comes to top-notch movies and shows, Apple TV+ is one of the best streaming platforms in the business. Featuring A-list talent, both onscreen and behind the camera, Apple's content looks and feels like big-budget fare, even films and series that are produced on a smaller scale. That's because the many creatives behind Apple's collection of award-winning productions care deeply about story and character development, which is the bread-and-butter of any exceptional media.

Every month, the Apple TV+ library of exclusives continues to grow. It can be hard to keep up with the platform's new arrivals though, which is where we come in. We've put together this roundup to shine a light on all the latest and greatest new arrivals on Apple TV+ this month, as well as what we can expect in the near future.

Read more
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream: where to watch 2023 NFL Conference Championships
Jason Struss
By Jason Struss
January 29, 2023
Patrick Mahomes waves his hand.

After two weeks of NFL playoffs, only four teams remain as they face off in the Conference Championships. After today's games, the Super Bowl 57 matchup will be set. It's win or go home for the four teams that remain.

The NFL has a dream slate of games, as the four teams remaining are the best in the league. In the NFC, the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers will take on the No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles in the first Conference championship. The No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals will face the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
When is the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game?
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1617352675099832320?s=20&t=kCujjSsviTufAPyywVM7lQ

Read more
Where to watch Tár
Jason Struss
By Jason Struss
January 26, 2023
Cate Blanchett conducts music while wearing a suit in TÁR.

For his first directorial feature film since 2006, Todd Field crafted a fictional saga of a composer and conductor named Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett). In the 2022 movie Tár, Blanchett plays the first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, who is about to record a symphony that seems likely to take her career to new heights.

Of course, that doesn't go according to plan, and the next 140 minutes are a chronicle of one woman's downfall due to her own ego. As one of last year's most acclaimed movies, Tár has entered the cultural zeitgeist, winning many critical awards and reaping Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. It's about to hit streaming services, but where can one watch it and when?
Where can you watch Tár?

Read more