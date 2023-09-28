Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This week, country music lovers are excited about the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards, which puts the power to honor the best country superstars in the hands of the fans themselves. And if you’re looking to find out where you can watch the People’s Choice Country Awards, then you’ve come to the right place!

NBC is the broadcast network partner for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday, September 28. The event is being televised live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Additionally, the group known as Little Big Town (pictured above: Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Phillip Sweet) is going to be hosting the event. The biggest names in country music are in contention for the top prizes, and there will be live performances as well. Watching it on your big screen television is clearly the best option, especially during the songs. But if you’re not able to watch the People’s Choice Country Awards on television, there are streaming options as well.

Recommended Videos

Where to watch the People’s Choice Country Awards

The People’s Choice Country Awards will go live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Cable subscribers also have the option of streaming it through their providers or on NBC’s official site.

Watch the People’s Choice Country Awards live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock isn’t as popular as some of the bigger streaming services out there, but it’s a crucial addition for country music fans. That’s because it airs the ceremony while being fairly inexpensive at $6 per month. There isn’t a Peacock TV free trial but at this kind of price, it’s worth investing in the ad-supported model.

Besides the People’s Choice Country Awards, you also have the best shows on Peacock to check out. These include new favorites like Poker Face and Twisted Metal, along with the John Wick spin-off, The Continental. There are also old favorites like New Girl and The Blacklist if you feel like watching something more familiar. Besides TV shows, the best movies on Peacock are worth your time too. Recently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been added as well as Fast X. You can also enjoy the John Wick franchise once more, with plenty of other old hits too if you want familiarity. There’s a decent mix of content to make Peacock pretty tempting.

Peacock will be the streaming option of choice for everyone else, and it will bring fans the same two-hour experience that fans watching on TV will get to enjoy.

What are the awards, and who are the nominees?

This year’s People’s Choice Country Awards will be given in the following categories:

The People’s Artist of 2023

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

The Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

The Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

The Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

8. The War and Treaty

The New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

ERNEST

Megan Moroney

Ingrid Andress

Jelly Roll

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

The Social Country Star of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain

The Song of 2023

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak)

“Love You Anyway” – Luke Combs (Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher)

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta)

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins)

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

“Thinkin’ Bout Me” – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips)

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

The Collaboration Song of 2023

“Beer With My Friends” – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter)

“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak)

“red” – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll)

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good)

“You, Me, And Whiskey” – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor)

The Crossover Song of 2023

“Dawns” – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan)

“Just Say I’m Sorry” – P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton)

“Life Goes On” – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran)

“Seasons” – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton (Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay)

“Texas” – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris (Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder)

“That’s Not How This Works” – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers)

“UNHEALTHY” – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain (Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough)

“Wasted” – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel (Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz)

The Album of 2023

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Different Man – Kane Brown

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

The Mockingbird & The Crow – Hardy

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

The Music Video of 2023

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

“Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“Where We Started” – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

“You Proof” – Morgan Wallen

The Concert Tour of 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour

Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

Who’s performing at the People’s Choice Country Awards?

Little Big Town may be hosting the show, but they won’t pass on the chance to perform as well. This year’s performers also include Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Toby Keith, and Wynonna Judd.

Keith and Judd are also receiving separate honors. Shelton will be giving the first Country Music Icon Award to Keith, while Judd will be given the inaugural Country Champion Award.

That’s a lot to fit into a two-hour telecast. But country music fans are in for a treat when the People’s Choice Country Awards premieres on Thursday, September 28 on NBC and Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations