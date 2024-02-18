 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Where to watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Blair Marnell
By

For nearly five decades, the People’s Choice Awards has allowed fans to pick their favorites from the worlds of television, movies, music, and even sports.

This year’s ceremony is arriving in the middle of the awards season, and it’s the first time since 1978 that the People’s Choice Awards has been held in February. Although we won’t know the winners until they’re announced on Sunday, February 18, we can tell you where you can watch this year’s event.

Recommended Videos

Where can you watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

Simu Liu in a promo for the 2024 People's Choice Awards.
NBC

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will be held on Sunday, February 18 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. It will run for two hours on NBC and E!, with a live stream option for Peacock subscribers as well. Additionally, E! will televise the red carpet arrivals at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

Related

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu (pictured above) will be the host of this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

Watch on NBC

Who’s coming to the People’s Choice Awards?

That’s going to be hard to pin down ahead of the show. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet, Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Jacob Elordi, Jeremy Allen-White, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Lebron James, and any others are all nominated for awards this year. But we can already rule out Swift because she’s currently in Australia for The Eras Tour.

What we do know is that Adam Sandler will be on hand as he receives the People’s Icon Award, while Lenny Kravitz is coming to get his Music Icon Award. Kravitz is also slated to perform during the ceremony, as will Kylie Minogue and Lainey Wilson.

A lineup of celebrity presenters will be announced later.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Where to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 live stream
Poster with wrestlers on it for the WWE Royal Rumble.

The road to WrestleMania begins Saturday night at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) of 2024. It also happens to be one of WWE's "Big Five" events, which includes the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank.

The event is known for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. Here's how the Royal Rumble differs from other matches: Two wrestlers start in the middle of the ring. Every 90 seconds, another competitor will enter the ring. Wrestlers are eliminated when thrown over the top rope, and both feet hit the floor. There are no pinfalls or submissions. The last Superstar standing in the ring wins the match and receives a world championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania.

Read more
Where to watch the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Final live stream
A female tennis player throws a tennis ball in the air.

After two weeks of competition, only two athletes remain in the women's singles bracket. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 12 Zheng Qinwen in the 2024 Australian Open Women's Final. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Sabalenka is the defending champion and is attempting to win her second Grand Slam title. Sabalenka avenged her loss in the US Open Finals by defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets in the semifinals. Standing on the other side of the court is Zheng, who is in her first Grand Slam final. The finalists previously met in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals, with Sabalenka earning a straight-set victory.
Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women's Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

Read more
Where to watch X Games Aspen 2024 live stream
Aerial view of the SuperPipe with people standing at the top.

The world's best athletes in winter sports will meet in Colorado this weekend for X Games Aspen 2024. One hundred of the best ski and snowboard athletes will compete at Buttermilk Mountain in four competitions – Big Air, Knuckle Huck, Slopestyle, and SuperPipe.

Chloe Kim, one of the best snowboarders in the world, makes her highly-anticipated return to the halfpipe. This is Kim's first U.S. competition since the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where she won the gold medal in the women's halfpipe competition. Skier Eileen Gu, another Olympic gold medalist, returns to the X Games after missing last year with a knee injury.
Watch the X Games Aspen 2024 live stream on ESPN and ABC
X Games Aspen 2024

Read more