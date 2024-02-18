Where to watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

For nearly five decades, the People’s Choice Awards has allowed fans to pick their favorites from the worlds of television, movies, music, and even sports.

This year’s ceremony is arriving in the middle of the awards season, and it’s the first time since 1978 that the People’s Choice Awards has been held in February. Although we won’t know the winners until they’re announced on Sunday, February 18, we can tell you where you can watch this year’s event.

Recommended Videos

Where can you watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will be held on Sunday, February 18 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. It will run for two hours on NBC and E!, with a live stream option for Peacock subscribers as well. Additionally, E! will televise the red carpet arrivals at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu (pictured above) will be the host of this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

Who’s coming to the People’s Choice Awards?

That’s going to be hard to pin down ahead of the show. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet, Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Jacob Elordi, Jeremy Allen-White, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Lebron James, and any others are all nominated for awards this year. But we can already rule out Swift because she’s currently in Australia for The Eras Tour.

What we do know is that Adam Sandler will be on hand as he receives the People’s Icon Award, while Lenny Kravitz is coming to get his Music Icon Award. Kravitz is also slated to perform during the ceremony, as will Kylie Minogue and Lainey Wilson.

A lineup of celebrity presenters will be announced later.

Editors' Recommendations