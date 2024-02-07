 Skip to main content
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Atletico Madrid take on Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal matchup Wednesday at Metropolitano Stadium. Madrid have not been to a Copa final since they won it all in 2013, while Bilbao have been there three times in that span, though they’ve lost them all. All-time, Bilbao has 23 Copa titles to Madrid’s 10.

In the United States, the match (3:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

There is no ESPN+ free trial right now, but this really is a must-have streaming service for any soccer fan. In the United States, ESPN+ is the only place you can watch Copa del Rey, La Liga, Bundesliga, FA Cup and English Football Championship. There’s also smaller leagues from around the world, plus other live sports, replays and plenty of original shows and on-demand content if you happen to find one of the rare times that a game isn’t actually on.

Getting all of that for $11 per month is good value already, and while there isn’t a free trial, there are some other ways to save even more–you can get a year of ESPN+ for $110 (saves you $1 per month) or if you want sports and entertainment, you can get a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for just$15 per month.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

ESPN+ and most other streaming services are location-restricted to the United States, but a virtual private network (VPN) can often get around geo-blocks by masking your IP address/location. So, if you’re an ESPN+ subscriber but you’re outside of the country and wanting to watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, you should check out the best VPN deals right. You can also go with NordVPN, which is one of the most reliable and fastest VPN’s available, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

