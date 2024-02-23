 Skip to main content
Barcelona vs Getafe live stream: Can you watch for free?

Undefeated in their last four league matches, Barcelona look to continue that momentum on Saturday when they host Getafe, who sit 10th on the La Liga table.

For those of you who are in the United States, the match starts tomorrow, Saturday, February 24, at 10:15 a.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on both ESPN+ (English or Spanish) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish only). If you want to watch a free live stream, we have a handful of different ways you can do that.

Is There a Free Barcelona vs Getafe Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
Digital Trends

ESPN+ (more on that below) is the only way to watch the match in English in the United States, and it doesn’t offer a free trial, so if you want to watch for free, then you’ll need to watch it in Spanish.

Since the match is being televised on ESPN Deportes, you can watch via Fubo. The “Latino” channel package includes 65 channels, including ESPN Deportes, and costs $33 per month, but you can try it for free for seven days before you cancel or pay.

If you happen to have already used up your Fubo free trial, you can also watch a live stream of ESPN Deportes through YouTube TV (“Spanish Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package plus “Español” add-on). Both options offer a free five-day trial, though YouTube TV lets you watch for free for 20 minutes even before you sign up or enter your credit card information.

Watch Barcelona vs Getafe on ESPN+

The ESPN Plus main menu.
Phil Nickinson/Digitial Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re set on watching an English broadcast of the game, or if you just want the cheaper long-term option, then ESPN+ is the way to go. It costs $11 per month (or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu) and includes every single La Liga game this season. It also has tons of other soccer from around the world, more live sports, original shows, documentaries and exclusive written content. That’s underselling it a bit–you could get lost for hours simply finding out what all is included. This is undoubtedly one of the best values in all of streaming.

Watch Barcelona vs Getafe Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

All of those streaming services are US-only, so even if you normally live in the United States and have a subscription, you’ll still be blocked from watching if you’re traveling abroad. However, you can try out NordVPN or a different VPN (you can check out the best VPN deals here) as a potential workaround, as it masks your IP address and allows you to bypass certain geo-blocks. It doesn’t always work with every streaming service, but it’s definitely worth a shot here, and there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee to eliminate any risk.

