Barcelona vs Granada live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to climb back into the La Liga title race, Barcelona take on relegation-zone Granada at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday. Blaugrana have won two straight and can’t afford to drop many more points if they hope to catch Girona and Real Madrid, while Granada are in 19th place and in desperate need of a positive result here.

If you live in the United States, the match (3:00 p.m. ET start time) will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish). If you’re looking to watch a live stream, ESPN+ isn’t your only option, as there are actually a few ways you can watch the match for free online.

Is There a Free Barcelona vs Granada Live Stream?

So long as you don’t care about the language of the broadcast, there are several ways you can watch a free live stream of Barcelona vs Granada. The match will be televised on ESPN Deportes, which is included on three different streaming services: The Fubo “Latino” package, the YouTube TV “Spanish Plan” and the DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” plan plus “Español” add-on.

All three of those come with a free trial–the Fubo free trial is seven days, while the others will give you five days of full access before needing to pay anything.

Watch Barcelona vs Granada on ESPN+

If you’d like to watch the match in English, or if you simply want to assure yourself of being able to watch every La Liga fixture this season, then ESPN+ is the way to go.

It costs either $11 per month by itself or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, and there’s no ESPN+ free trial, but a subscription will get you every La Liga match in both English and Spanish, as well as dozens of other live sports (including Copa del Rey and other international soccer), every 30-for-30 documentary, original shows and more exclusive content.

Watch Barcelona vs Granada Live Stream from Abroad

If you already have an ESPN+ subscription but you’re traveling outside of the country, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to get around the geo-restrictions. In other words, you can only watch ESPN+ if you’re located inside the United States, but VPN’s mask your IP address and allow you to connect to a server inside the country. NordVPN is our recommendation (it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee), but you can also take a look at our rundown of the best VPN deals.

