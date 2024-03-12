 Skip to main content
Watch Barcelona vs Napoli live stream: Is it free?

Tied 1-1 on aggregate, Barcelona and Napoli head to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for the second and deciding leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie today.

The match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET. In the United States, you can watch on Paramount+ (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish) or TUDN (Spanish). You can also watch a free live stream a variety of different ways. Here’s how.

Is There a Free Barcelona vs Napoli Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

Whether you only want to watch this game, or you want to watch every Champions League match from here through the final, Paramount+ is by far the best choice. It includes every match of the competition in both English and Spanish–as well as a ton of other live sports, movies and TV shows–for just $6 per month, plus you can watch for free for the first seven days after signing up.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber–you can get Prime for free for 30 days–you can watch Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. It includes all the same content as the regular Paramount+ at the same long-term price, and it also comes with a seven-day free trial. The only difference is you’ll watch the match on the Amazon website or Prime Video app.

You can also get access to the Paramount+ website or app if you include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when signing up for DirecTV Stream. This is much more expensive long-term because DirecTV Stream has live TV, but it comes with a free five-day trial.

That’s three different options, with three different free trials, for getting Paramount+. But if you’re only concerned with watching this specific match, there are two more ways you can do that for free.

Both Fubo and YouTube TV include TUDN and Univision (which will both televise this match in Spanish), and they both come with a free trial. Not every Champions League match is televised (Arsenal vs Porto, for example, isn’t on TV in the US), so you won’t be able to watch every game with these streaming services, but they are still nevertheless perfectly fine options for watching Barcelona vs Napoli at no cost.

How to Watch the Barcelona vs Napoli Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

No matter which of those streaming services you have, you’ll also need a virtual private network (VPN) if you want to watch the match from outside of the United States. VPN’s hide your IP address, allowing you to access online content that is normally restricted to a certain location.

In this case, NordVPN is your best option. It’s fast, reliable and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can also take a look at our list of the best VPN services and best VPN deals for more detailed rundowns of all the top VPN choices.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
