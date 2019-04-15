Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Best new podcasts for the week of April 6, 2019

Jenny McGrath
By

The best thing about podcasts is that you can listen to them while you’re doing other things: Dishes, going for a jog, coloring, and especially, driving. But there are so many podcasts these days that it’s officially impossible to keep up. There are new ones debuting all the time, and it’s hard to know whether they deserve a spot in your feed.

Every week, we highlight new and returning podcasts we couldn’t put down. Whether you’re looking for the latest and greatest or you’re just dipping your two into the vast ocean of podcasts, we’ll find you something worth listening to. This week, we’ve got podcasts about a serial killer who stayed hidden for years, backyard cougars, Ashley Nicole Black, and voices from the civil rights movement.

True crime podcast

Uncover: The Village

Uncover The Village Podcast

Why should I listen? These stories were ignored for too long.  

How many episodes are there and how long are they? There are two episodes so far, one 40 minutes and the other a half an hour.    

Describe it in one word: Heartbreaking.   

Imagine your friend goes missing. He’s left behind his beloved puppy, his wallet, his phone. Imagine two more men, who superficially resemble him and hung out in the same bars, go missing. One left behind his necessary prescription medicine and a cat. Imagine the police tell you these three men, who didn’t know each other, all must have packed up and left, without telling a soul.

Uncover Season 3 is the story of these men and others who also went missing from Toronto’s gay village. It hit close to home for host Justin Ling, who researched and wrote about the disappearances in 2017. That was after two more men were reported missing. By then, Toronto’s LGBTQ community felt mistrustful of the police department, which finally turned its attention to a potential serial killer.  

Science podcast

The Wild

The Wild Podcast

Why should I listen? You get up close and personal with animals with none of the danger.  

How many episodes are there and how long are they? There will be 12 episodes; the first was about 25 minutes.     

Describe it in one word: Bracing.   

In 2007, a coyote entered a Quizno’s sub shop in downtown Chicago and plopped himself in a cooler filled with beverages. He was pretty calm about the whole thing, and animal control escorted him out after all the patrons had left.

As we encroach on animals’ territory, these encounters have become fairly routine. In the first episode of The Wild, Chris Morgan, a wildlife researcher, helps track down cougar cubs and seems positively thrilled when one pees on him. But cohabitation has become more dangerous for both humans and animals, including a fatal cougar attack last year in Washington state. Throughout the season, Morgan encounters bears, beavers, and wolves and shares his enthusiasm for all things outdoors.    

Culture podcast

Noisemakers

Why should I listen? If you’ve ever faced any of the problems addressed in the podcast, it’s a reminder that you aren’t alone, though that’s depressing in its own way.

How many episodes are there and how long are they? The six episodes are about 30 minutes each.      

Describe it in one word: Intense.    

Harassment, unequal pay, and gender inequality are problems that aren’t going to magically disappear anytime soon. To help raise awareness, Time’s Up and Spotify started a podcast called Noisemakers that brings together celebrities like Padma Lakshmi and Jessica Chastain with activists who are working on solutions.

Hosts/comedians Chelsea Devantez and Ashley Nicole Black (whom I already miss from Full Frontal with Samantha Bee) help inject a bit of levity into the tough stuff, while also answering questions and defining terms that you were maybe too embarrassed to ask about. At the end of the episodes, they also offer some tips on how to deal with the issues raised. (They also give timestamps you can skip to if you’re not up for some of the stories that are harder to listen to.)

News podcast

Voices of the Movement

Why should I listen? The fight still isn’t over.    

How many episodes are there and how long are they? It’s a nine-part series. The first episode was just under 19 minutes.     

Describe it in one word: Testimonial.   

In school, many of us were taught that Rosa Parks was tired and refused to give up her seat on a bus. The truth is far more complicated, and she was far more complex than the picture often painted of her.

Voices of the Movement helps fill in some of the broad-brush treatment some of us received in history class. The podcast, hosted by Jonathan Capehart, has episodes focusing on the women and children involved in the 1964 civil rights movement, as well as ones dedicated to events like Bloody Sunday and Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. More than just the stories themselves are the testimonials of the people who were there, including Andrew Young, King’s chief strategist. He recalled his first reaction upon seeing that the civil rights leader was dead: “My first reaction was: You can’t go to heaven and leave us in hell. We should be going with you.”  

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (April 2019)
best new podcasts to listen during your drive minor adventures with topher grace podcast
Movies & TV

Best new podcasts: Blackout, Voices at the Table, Hot & Dry, and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include a spacebridge, love advice, Topher Grace, and bite-sized history.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
dolphin nintendo wii shop channel update super mario galaxy 2
Gaming

The best Wii games, from Super Mario Galaxy to Zelda: Skyward Sword

Nintendo shook up the gaming world with the Wii and its unique control scheme. Here are our picks for the best Wii games — just don't blame us for having too many Mario titles on the list.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

These are the classic NES games that helped redefine gaming

The NES left an indelible mark on pop culture and revolutionized the gaming industry. Check out our picks for the best NES games, whether you prefer an immersive RPG, side-scrolling brawler, or something else entirely.
Posted By Steven Petite
Disney Plus Nintendo Switch subscription streaming
Movies & TV

Everything coming to Disney Plus so far, from Star Wars to the MCU

Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming video service Disney Plus will launch with an impressive catalog of classic content, new projects, and original shows and movies. Here is everything confirmed and rumored to be coming to the platform.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Ditch the torrents! How to legally watch Game of Thrones online

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Scarlett Johansson
Movies & TV

Seeing double: These actors have twins you probably didn’t even know about

These famous actors have lesser-known twin siblings who have remained out of the spotlight, working either behind the cameras or outside of the entertainment business altogether.
Posted By Christine Persaud
star wars the last jedi review
Movies & TV

The future of Star Wars: All the known movies and TV series coming your way

Disney has sky-high expectations for its Star Wars universe, with plenty of plans for the franchise on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows, both rumored and confirmed.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Chris Gates
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
watch ufc 236 holloway vs poirier 2 with espn max
Deals

UFC 236: How to watch Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 2 with ESPN+ PPV

One of the most highly anticipatedpay-per-view events of the year is happening today, April 13. You can get exclusive access to this fight through ESPN Plus, with a discount for new subscribers.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best shows on hulu space dandy
Movies & TV

Skip the flowers and sunshine this spring and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (April 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
Jon Snow and friends vs. the White Walkers and the Night King
Movies & TV

The 10 most brutal battle scenes in Game of Thrones, from Hardhome to The Door

Game of Thrones features some of the most gruesome, brutal battle scenes in all of television, with severed limbs, burning bodies, and every other morbid form of death you could possibly imagine. Here are the 10 best.
Posted By Christine Persaud
best game of thrones episodes spoils war
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: The beginning of the end of Game of Thrones

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The premiere episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, a new adaptation of Native Son, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol