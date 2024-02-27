Bournemouth vs Leicester City live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals for just the third time in club history, Bournemouth host Leicester City today in a fifth-round matchup. This will be the first time these sides have played each other in this competition.

In the United States, the match starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bournemouth vs Leicester City and the rest of the FA Cup matches this week.

Watch Bournemouth vs Leicester City on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the only place you can watch Bournemouth vs Leicester City in the United States. Fortunately, it’s a one-stop-shop if you’re looking to watch more of the tournament, as an ESPN+ subscription will get you every single FA Cup match, from today on through the final.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to ESPN+ content. If you’re looking for more soccer, it also includes La Liga, Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, various international fixtures and more from around the world. If you want other sports, there are dozens of those, including college basketball, NHL and PGA Tour. If you want to watch some of the best sports documentaries of all-time, every 30-for-30 is on there. If you want original shows, it has plenty of that, too.

ESPN+ will run you $11 per month by itself, or you can get a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for just $15 per month. After you sign up, you can watch a live stream of Bournemouth vs Leicester City on the ESPN website or on the ESPN app, which is available on your phone, tablet or most streaming devices.

Watch Bournemouth vs Leicester City Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is a good option if you’re trying to watch the match from outside of the United States. VPN’s mask your IP address, allowing you to stream normally location-restricted content from other countries.

There are lot of good VPN’s to choose from, but you can take a look at our ranking of the best VPN services, or our guide to the best VPN deals available right now. If you just want something right now, though, go with NordVPN. It’s safe, reliable and has over 6,000 servers, which is helpful for maintaining fast bandwidth speeds while streaming. There’s no typical free trial, but NordVPN does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you decided to change your mind at any point.

