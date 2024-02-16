 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Brentford vs Liverpool live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Looking to keep pace with Manchester City atop the Premier League table, Liverpool travel to Gtech Community Stadium today to take on 14th-place Brentford, who are fresh off an impressive 2-0 away victory over Wolves.

In the United States, the match starts at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 17, and will be televised on USA Network. If you’re looking to watch a live stream of the match, there are several different ways you can do that, including a handful of free options.

The Best Way to Watch Brentford vs Liverpool

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

We’ll start with Sling TV. It isn’t free (you can find those options below), but it’s by far the cheapest long-term option for watching USA Network, which will get you every non-Peacock-streaming Premier League match.

Related

The “Sling Blue” channel package, which includes USA Network, is currently on sale for $15 for the first month ($40  per month after that), plus you can include “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all for free for that first month. So, yes, while there is no free trial option here, it seems worth trying for $15 if you can get all of that.

Is There a Free Brentford vs Liverpool Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re simply looking for a way to watch Brentford vs Liverpool without paying anything, there are three different live-TV streaming services that include USA Network and come with a free trial: Fubo (“Pro” plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”), and DirecTV Stream (any of the four channel packages, starting with “Entertainment”). With any of those, you can sign up, watch the match on your computer, phone or other streaming device, and then cancel without ever having to pay anything.

Other Ways to Watch the Brentford vs Liverpool Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want a long-term, cable-cutting streaming service and you don’t care about a free trial, Hulu With Live TV is a good value. It costs $77 per month, which you’ll have to pay right away, but it comes with 75-plus live channels (including USA Network), Hulu’s library of TV shows and movies, Disney+ and ESPN+.

How to Watch the Brentford vs Liverpool Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you want to watch the match from outside the country, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to access any of the aforementioned streaming sites, which are all restricted to US-only. A VPN hides your IP address, allowing you to get past the geo-blocks and stream as if you were still physically inside the country.

NordVPN is one of the fastest and most reliable VPN’s out there, but there are a lot of options. If you want to shop around, you can take a look at our rundown of the best VPN deals available right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Nuggets vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up for a dunk on a basketball court.

Tonight the Denver Nuggets (36-17) travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks (34-19) in an East vs. West matchup. Some are saying that this game could be a preview of the NBA Finals later this year. Time will tell on that, but as for now, it's just another regular-season game between two of the best in the league. Denver comes off a loss Friday night to the Kings on the road, and the Bucks still continue to try and find their footing with new head coach Doc Rivers, who made his head coaching debut a few weeks ago in a loss to Denver.

The game starts very shortly, at 8:00 p.m. ET in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. If you're looking to catch a live stream of the game online, here is all you need to know.
The best way to watch the Nuggets vs Bucks live stream

Read more
Bulls vs Hawks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
State Farm Arena-Atlanta Hawks

The Chicago Bulls (25-28) head to the State Farm Arena tonight to take on the Atlanta Hawks (24-29). A matchup like this is actually pivotal for both teams, who are in dire need of a win. The Hawks and the Bulls both sit on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Bulls are a game ahead of the Hawks, and in ninth place in the East, the Hawks sit in tenth. If Chicago can make it a high-scoring game and put up around 120 points, the last ten games favor them as they have gone 7-3. However, Atlanta still has Trae Young out there on the court as a player to watch, averaging 27.1 points all season long, and is always a factor on the court.

These two are about to walk out onto the court, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is televised on regional channels like BSSE and NBCS-Chicago, so if you're looking for a live stream of the game, here is all you need to know.
The best way to watch the Bulls vs Hawks live stream

Read more
Juventus vs Udinese live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Looking to bounce back from just their second defeat of the season, Juventus take on Udinese on Monday at Allianz Stadium. Four points and an extra match now separate Inter and Juventus atop the Serie A table, so Massimiliano Allegri's squad can't afford anything but a win here against a Udinese side that has just 19 points in 23 matches this season.

The match is about to start, at 2:45 p.m. ET, and it will stream exclusively on Paramount+. If you haven't used Paramount+ before, you can watch Juventus vs Udinese at no cost with a free trial. If you have used it, though, we have some other sneaky ways you watch the match live for free.
Is There a Free Roma vs Inter Live Stream?

Read more