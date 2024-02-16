Brentford vs Liverpool live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to keep pace with Manchester City atop the Premier League table, Liverpool travel to Gtech Community Stadium today to take on 14th-place Brentford, who are fresh off an impressive 2-0 away victory over Wolves.

In the United States, the match starts at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 17, and will be televised on USA Network. If you’re looking to watch a live stream of the match, there are several different ways you can do that, including a handful of free options.

The Best Way to Watch Brentford vs Liverpool

We’ll start with Sling TV. It isn’t free (you can find those options below), but it’s by far the cheapest long-term option for watching USA Network, which will get you every non-Peacock-streaming Premier League match.

The “Sling Blue” channel package, which includes USA Network, is currently on sale for $15 for the first month ($40 per month after that), plus you can include “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all for free for that first month. So, yes, while there is no free trial option here, it seems worth trying for $15 if you can get all of that.

Is There a Free Brentford vs Liverpool Live Stream?

If you’re simply looking for a way to watch Brentford vs Liverpool without paying anything, there are three different live-TV streaming services that include USA Network and come with a free trial: Fubo (“Pro” plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”), and DirecTV Stream (any of the four channel packages, starting with “Entertainment”). With any of those, you can sign up, watch the match on your computer, phone or other streaming device, and then cancel without ever having to pay anything.

Other Ways to Watch the Brentford vs Liverpool Live Stream

If you want a long-term, cable-cutting streaming service and you don’t care about a free trial, Hulu With Live TV is a good value. It costs $77 per month, which you’ll have to pay right away, but it comes with 75-plus live channels (including USA Network), Hulu’s library of TV shows and movies, Disney+ and ESPN+.

How to Watch the Brentford vs Liverpool Live Stream from Abroad

If you want to watch the match from outside the country, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to access any of the aforementioned streaming sites, which are all restricted to US-only. A VPN hides your IP address, allowing you to get past the geo-blocks and stream as if you were still physically inside the country.

NordVPN is one of the fastest and most reliable VPN’s out there, but there are a lot of options. If you want to shop around, you can take a look at our rundown of the best VPN deals available right now.

