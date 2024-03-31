Cavs vs Nuggets live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Cleveland Cavaliers begin a tough five-game road trip with a matchup against the defending champion Denver Nuggets today.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio (locally in Cavs markets), Altitude Sports (Nuggets markets) and NBA TV (everywhere). There are also a bunch of different ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free or cheap.

The Best Way to Watch the Cavs vs Nuggets Live Stream

Sling TV‘s “Sling Orange” channel package plus the “Sports Extra” add-on will get you a live stream of NBA TV, so you can watch the Cavs vs Nuggets on your computer, phone, tablet or other streaming device.

This option doesn’t include a free trial, but we’re listing it first because it’s currently on sale for $31 for your first month, and then it moves to $51 per month thereafter. Either way, it’s still cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service that includes NBA TV. Plus, it also comes with ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, TNT and TBS if you want to watch more NBA games or the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments.

Is There a Free Cavs vs Nuggets Live Stream?

There are a lot of ways you can watch the Cavs vs Nuggets online for free.

If you live in the Cavs or Nuggets market, you can watch the game via either Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) or DirecTV Stream (“Choice” package or higher). These are the only live-TV streaming services that include Bally Sports Ohio and Altitude Sports (both available in local markets only), and both of them come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, the aforementioned Fubo and DirecTV Stream will also work there, as they both include NBA TV in their channel packages, as well (with Fubo, you’ll need the “Sports Plus with NFL RedZone” add-on). YouTube TV also has NBA TV in its “Base Plan,” and it also offers a free trial.

Or, if you don’t want to go with one of those, you can also just watch a live stream of NBA TV by itself through Amazon Prime Channels. You’ll need a subscription to Prime to watch this way, but both Prime (30 days) and the NBA TV Prime Channel (seven days) come with a free trial.

How to Watch the Cavs vs Nuggets Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and connects you to a server in a different country of your choosing. It’s then like you’re actually in that country–digitally, at least. You can browse online, stream content and access sites that would normally only be available in that country, even if you’re physically somewhere else.

As such, a VPN is the perfect way to watch the Cavs vs Nuggets on one of the previously mentioned streaming services from abroad. NordVPN would be our pick, but you can also take a look at our list of the best VPN services.

