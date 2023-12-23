 Skip to main content
Chargers vs Bills Live Stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

John Alexander
By
The NFL Logo
Icon Sportswire / Getty Image / .

The Chargers vs Bills game is tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you’re looking to catch the Chargers vs Bills live stream, that means you need to act now to figure out where you’re going to watch the game. The fact is, the hours before 8:00 p.m. on the night before Christmas Eve are busy for just about everyone, no matter your holiday traditions. There are likely last minute gifts to get somebody or a party going on somewhere. That’s why we’re here to help you take care of this part of tonight’s plans right now, so you can relax at the end of the day. We’ll even help you potentially watch Chargers vs Bills for free via a free trial. Abroad during the winter? We’ve got that covered, too!

The best way to watch Chargers vs Bills

World Series on FuboTV.
.

Fubo TV has the Chargers vs Bills game, live. It’s one of the best ways to watch the game due to its robust sports packages, which also include NBA League Pass and MLB Big Innings content. As previously mentioned, 8 PM on the day before Christmas Eve is busy and there is a chance you might have to go with the flow and miss the game. Rather than be an anxious spoilsport about it, Fubo TV allows you to record the game (and 1,000 hours of other content) directly on their cloud servers with your subscription. So, if the line at Target stretches beyond the deodorant aisle you’ll still be able to figure out how the Chargers (or Bills) managed to get that surprise 28 point lead so early in the game. Another nice thing is how easy it is to sign up for a single month and then cancel. In fact, if you sign up now, you can get $20 off on your first (and possibly only) month of service. For their best plan, which includes Showtime, this brings the price to $75 from $95. Their cheapest and mid-tier plans are now down to $55 and $65 for the first month, respectively.

Is there a free Chargers vs Bills live stream?

Fubo TV, which we described above, is also offering a free trial of up to 7 days for non-members. You can get all of the features outlined above — including Showtime on their Premier plan — for free by doing a simple signup. Right now, you can get a Fubo TV free trial for up to 7 days. Just tap the button below to try it now.

Other ways to watch the Chargers vs Bills live stream

Have another streaming service or already exhausted your Fubo TV free trial? Check out these services, which are also running the Chargers vs Bills game:

  • Peacock TV —

How to watch the Chargers vs Bills live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Velkommen! It’s a polite greeting, but probably not how you want to start off your coverage of the Chargers vs Bills game. Unfortunately, if you’re abroad for the winter, this is an all-too-common experience. Even worse, you might not be able to access your usual live streaming service at all. That’s why we suggest using NordVPN, one of the best VPNs. By using Nord, you can have your device access the internet from anywhere else in the world. So if you’re in Berlin, for example, you can have NordVPN say that you’re at home in Los Angeles, ready to cheer on the Chargers. Your laptop, and therefore streaming service, won’t know the difference and will act like normal. The best part is that NordVPN is currently running a 30-day free trial. So, all you have to do is have one of the streaming services outline above and tap the button below to watch the live stream from anywhere at no extra cost to you.

