Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Chelsea vs Fulham live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Andrew Morrisey
The Premier League has a full slate of games today, and the early game is Chelsea vs Fulham. It’s a game soccer fans won’t want to miss, and it kicks off at 7:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, Saturday January 13. USA Network has the television coverage, which means the game will be available to watch on a number of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve got all of the information you need to watch the Chelsea vs Fulham game online, and we’ve even found a way you can watch the game for free.

The best way to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

The best way to watch Chelsea vs Fulham online is going to be Sling TV. It’s a popular streaming TV service for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with a cable subscription. Sling has two different channel lineups to choose from, with its Blue Plan offering USA Network. With Sling Blue you’ll also get access to sports channels such as NFL Network, FS1, and TNT. Sling TV feels a lot like cable with its interface and channel lineups, but without the hassle of commitments and hardware. You can currently get either of Sling TV’s base plans for 50% off your first month, and you can even bundle the two together and save 50% on your first month as well.

Is there a free Chelsea vs Fulham live stream?

Fubo TV.
.

There’s good news if you’re hoping to watch the Chelsea vs Fulham live stream for free. Fubo is the way to go about this. If you’ve never had a Fubo subscription you can take advantage of a Fubo free trial, which will get you seven days of free access to the entirety of Fubo’s channel lineup. This includes USA Network and the Chelsea vs Fulham live stream. In fact, Fubo has become one of the best live TV streaming services for sports lovers due to its large number of sports channel offerings.

Other ways to watch the Chelsea vs Fulham live stream

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With USA Network handling the TV coverage of the Chelsea vs Fulham game, the live stream will be available on any streaming service that offers USA as part of its channel lineup. One service that’s worth considering here is YouTube TV. YouTube TV has become one of the premier live TV streaming services, and it’s now the home of the NFL Sunday Ticket as well. You can watch the Chelsea vs Fulham with a deal that drops the price to just .

Hulu with Live TV is another outlet to catch the Chelsea vs Fulham game online. It includes USA Network in its channel lineup, but you’ll also get access to all sorts of on-demand content. This includes the best shows on Hulu and the best movies on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription is currently going for .

How to watch the Chelsea vs Fulham live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

In order to watch the Chelsea vs Fulham live stream while traveling it would be best to have a virtual private network in place. A VPN service not only protects your online privacy, but will help you work around geographic restrictions streaming services will likely have in place for the game. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services out there, and it would pair well with Sling TV to watch the game. If you’d like to watch the game entirely for free, you could also pair a NordVPN free trial with a FuboTV free trial.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
