Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In a rematch of the 2021 FA Cup final, Chelsea and Leicester City will meet in the quarterfinals today at Stamford Bridge. Things have obviously changed quite a bit since that match, with Leicester currently fighting to return back to top-flight football in England, but this still sets up as an awfully compelling showdown.

The match kicks off at 8:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, March 17. If you live in the United States and want to watch, you’ll need to do it on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service and how exactly to watch Chelsea vs Leicester today.

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester City on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

We’ll get this out of the way first. Chelsea vs Leicester City–and every one of the FA Cup quarterfinal matches–is exclusively on ESPN+, which does not offer a free trial. That means that if you wanted to watch this one without paying anything, you’re unfortunately out of luck.

All that said, ESPN+ is still an excellent value not only for fans wanting to watch the FA Cup, but for all soccer and sports fans in general. In addition to the entirety of the FA Cup, ESPN+ has every La Liga game (that includes Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on Sunday, and El Clasico on April 21), every Bundesliga game (that includes Bayern vs Dortmund–Der Klassiker–on March 30), the Copa del Rey final on April 6, all of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), plus dozens of other live sports and hundreds of hours of shows, documentaries and on-demand content.

All of that will cost you just $11 per month or $110 for the year. Or, you can bundle in Disney+ and Hulu and get all three for just $15 per month.

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester City Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you have ESPN+, you’ll need to be in the United States in order to watch the match. There is, however, one workaround to that problem in the form of a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN masks your IP address, allowing you to access content from other countries that would otherwise be blocked. There’s a little bit more going on there from the technical side of things, but that is essentially the result of using a VPN.

NordVPN would be our choice. It’s reliable, fast and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to mitigate any risk. You can also take a look at our list of the best VPN services for some other options.

