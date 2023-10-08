 Skip to main content
3 comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in October

Christine Persaud
Is there ever a bad time to watch a comedy? Comedy movies are great pick-me-ups when you’re feeling down: a good one will always keep the laughs coming. Some comedies are fabulously written and beautifully acted. But sometimes, what makes a comedy perfect is when it’s simple escapist fun. Maybe you watch out of sheer curiosity, knowing all along it’s probably going to be bad, with a capital “B.”

Bottom line: we have put together this list of three comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in October. One combines comedy with fantasy, another has quietly flown under the radar, and the third is one to watch just so you know what all the hype was about.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

Are you with a partner or group and no one can agree on a movie that they’ll all like? Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a good solution with something for everyone. It’s a comedy at its core with consistent laughs all the way through. But it also mixes fantasy with action, a bit of sci-fi, and even some cheesy romance.

Yes, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the tabletop role-playing game. But you really don’t need to know anything about D&D to appreciate the movie. Those who do love D&D, however, will pick up on plenty of references (and be sure to point them out). Follow the lead character Bard Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) as he escapes prison and tries to reunite with his daughter, receiving help along the way from an eclectic group of misfits.

Stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Prime Video.

Champions

CHAMPIONS - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters March 10

Does Woody Harrelson ever make an uninteresting movie? If you love his comedic style and appreciate a good sports comedy-drama, check out Champions. Marking Bobby Farrelly’s first solo directorial project (outside of working with his brother Peter), the movie is a remake of a Spanish movie of the same name from 2018.

Harrelson stars as a minor league basketball coach who, after an arrest, fulfills his community service by coaching a team of players with intellectual disabilities. It’s either that or a year and a half in prison. A heartwarming comedy, Champions did receive some criticism, with some calling it patronizing. But the talent among the cast and the weight of the story makes Champions a modern-day sports comedy worth adding to your watch list.

Stream Champions on Prime Video.

Cocaine Bear

Cocaine Bear | Official Trailer [HD]

Will you watch Cocaine Bear and instantly sigh and say to yourself “Well, that was an hour-and-a-half of my life I’ll never get back?” Absolutely. But as far as popular culture goes, it’s the type of movie that will go down in history as one of the most talked about of the year, and you’ll appreciate being able to join the conversation. If you truly want to disconnect, turn off your brain, and revel in a ridiculous story, go for it.

What’s Cocaine Bear about? It’s based on the true story of an American black bear that ingested a massive amount of lost cocaine. It’s a B movie lover’s dream film and watching Cocaine Bear is sort of like a bucket list item you can check off. You can either be that one person who refuses to ever watch it, or someone who can nod in agreement and spew your thoughts about the film the next time there’s some party conversation and it comes up.

Stream Cocaine Bear on Prime Video.

