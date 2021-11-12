Everything announced at Disney+ Day 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Welcome to the inaugural Disney+ Day. It’s one part birthday — Disney+, the streaming service, just turned two years old — and one part look at the future, with the company showcasing dozens of shows that are coming online now, in the coming weeks, and in the months and years ahead.

It’s also a definitive reminder from Disney+ — which just announced that it now has more than 118 million paid subscribers worldwide — that the first two years were just the beginning. And that there’s a lot more to come.

Here’s everything that Disney announced on Disney+ Day.

Marvel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The hit Marvel film was the first to premiere in theaters after the pandemic shutdown and is finally on Disney+.

Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special: This one-off explores the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will include looks at upcoming titles and new project announcements.

Hawkeye: It's post-blip Clint Barton, with a simple mission — get back to his family. Stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Premieres November 24.

Moon Night: A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Coming in 2022.

She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Coming in 2022.

Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. Coming in summer 2022.

Echo: A new series with Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who you'll meet in Hawkeye.

Ironheart: Dominique Thorne stars as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Agatha: House of Darkness: A spinoff from WandaVision with Kathryn Hahn reprising her role.

Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson isback as Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn returns as the Skull Talos in a crossover event series that showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Written and directed by James Gunn.

X-MEN '97: An animated series that explores new stories in the iconic 1990s timeline of the original series.

What If …? Season 2: A new season that poses alternate endings and timelines in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year: A new animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man.

I Am Groot: A series of shorts that explore Baby Groot's glory days, growing up and, of course, getting into trouble.

Marvel Zombies: An animated series that finds a different Marvel Universe and a new generation of heroes battling a zombie scourge.

More on Disney+

Pinocchio: Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans star in the retelling from Robert Zemeckis. Features the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco. Premieres fall 2022.

Baymax: The star of Big Hero 6 is getting his own animated series. Premieres summer 2022.

Zootopia+: A new short-form series from the Zootopia world, premiering in 2022.

Tiana: The Princess sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn't far behind. Coming in 2023.

Cheaper by the Dozen: Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff are remaking the comedy. Coming to Disney+ in March 2022.

Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild: Simon Pegg stars as Buck in the movie, which premieres January 28, 2022.

Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados): The first Disney+ series produced in Latin America, it follows Allegra, who is ready to change the past in order to reach her dream. Available now.

Sneakerella: Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, the high-energy, music-driven movie puts a gender-flipped twist on the "Cinderella" fairy tale. Premieres February 18, 2022.

Disenchanted: The follow-up to Enchanted will stream in fall 2022.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Based on the Disney Channel series from the early 2000s, the Prouds are now, well, louder and prouder. Debuts February 2022.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 will follow its characters to sleepaway camp for a summer of campfires, romances, and curfew-free nights.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Animated version of the series debuts December 3, 2021.

Rodrick Rules: The animated version of the book lands sometime in 2022.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers: John Mulaney and Andy Samberg star in the live action/animated feature coming in spring 2022.

The Spiderwick Chronicles: The series, based on the beloved, bestselling books, follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, sister Mallory, and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great uncle, who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.

The Beatles: Get Back: Premieres over three nights starting November 25.

Better Nate Than Ever: Based on the Tim Federal book, the series stars Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, and Michelle Federer and introduces Rueby Wood as Nate. Norbert Leo Butz and Lisa Kudrow also star.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: The first five episodes of season 2 debuted Novermer 12 on Disney+. Be sure to check out our interview with the man himself!

Hocus Pocus 2: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson Sisters in fall 2022.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson Sisters in fall 2022. Home Sweet Home Alone: It’s a new spin on the old classic. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers … and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out.

Star Wars and Lucasfilm

Willow: Warwick Davis, from the set of the upcoming series, introduces the cast, including Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chad Patel, and Dempsey Bryk. The Willow series premieres in 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow take us behind the scenes of the series that's coming in 2022.

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett: Explore the origins of the legendary bounty hunter. Available now.

Pixar

Pixar 2021 Disney+ Day Special: Pete Docter takes fans behind the scenes of Pixar Animation Studios to look at some of their upcoming projects for Disney+.

Cars on the Road: Larry the Cable Guy (voice of Mater from the Cars movies) joins Lightning McQueen on a cross-country road trip.

Larry the Cable Guy (voice of Mater from the Cars movies) joins Lightning McQueen on a cross-country road trip. Win or Lose: A middle school coed softball team prepares for the championship game. Coming in 2023.

National Geographic

Welcome to Earth: Will Smith (and his iconic line from Independence Day) take us on a once-in-a-lifetime trip around the world in a six-part series premiering December 8.

America The Beautiful: A six-part series coming in 2022 that showcases our country.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth: Thor himself discovers the full potential of the human body in the six-part original series coming in 2022.

Star (international), Hulu (United States), and Star+ (Latin America)

Disney isn’t just limited to Disney+, of course. Here’s what’s coming to the Star Brand internationally, on Hulu in the U.S., and on Star+ in Latin America:

Rosaline: A new (and funny!) twist on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, in which the classic love story is told from the perspective of Juliet's cousin, Rosaline … who just happens to be Romeo's ex-girlfriend. Stars Kaitlyn Dever and is directed by Karen Maine. Coming in 2022.

The Princess: Joey King is a young royal who's more comfortable with a sword than a tiara and now has to save her kingdom from mercenaries. Coming Summer 2022.

Prey: Set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, this new entry in the Predator world is coming in summer 2022.

No Exit: A thriller that finds Darby Thorne (Havana Rose Liu) stranded in a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest stop with strangers. Coming in 2022.

