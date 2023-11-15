Everything coming to Disney+ in December 2023

Mariah Carey has woken up from her slumber, which means the holiday season is in full swing. It’s about to be December, that time of year filled with honey-glazed hams, presents no one wants, parades no one watches, and unwanted relatives. Disney+ will do its best to celebrate the season with its lineup of new and returning Disney+ shows, original movies, and season finales that are set to stream in December 2023.

Some of November’s highlights include the season 2 finale of The Santa Clauses, the season 2 debut of Marvel’s What If…?, the streaming debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, more Doctor Who specials with David Tennant, and the premiere of the new Percy Jackson series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Below, we’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in December 2023.

Recommended Videos

Friday, December 1

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Shepherd (Premiere)

On Christmas Eve, a young RAF pilot flying home across the North Sea finds himself in peril when his radio and electric power cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. Just when it appears his luck is about to run out, a mysterious Good Samaritan guides him to safety.

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford (Premiere)

Saturday, December 2

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder (Premiere)

The three specials, The Star Beast (Nov. 25), Wild Blue Yonder (Dec. 2) and The Giggle (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).

Tuesday, December 5

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32 semifinals)

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original Two-Part Special)

Spanish celebrity Isabel Preysler welcomes us in the privacy of her home to show us how she celebrates one of the most memorable days of the year: Christmas. With her staff’s help, Isabel oversees even the most minute details and shares the joy of the present and the nostalgia of the past with her children.

Wednesday, December 6

The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2 Season Finale)

The beloved franchise returns! Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family — Carol, Sandra, and Cal — by his side, and his elves at the reins, he contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original Two Episode Premiere)

Suho and Hyeonseo, who once dated for six years, meet again as a youthful rich CEO and a piano instructor. K works with Suho on a collaborative project and invites Hyeonseo to join them. Suho and Hyeonseo embark on a bumpy romantic journey full of twists and turns. Will history repeat itself?

Friday, December 8

The Mission

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever Premiere

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging someone else’s property with his best friend Rowley, Greg worries he won’t get the gift he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, a snowstorm hits the town and the entire family is trapped indoors for days. With Christmas right around the corner, will Greg be able to be on his best behavior?

Saturday, December 9

Doctor Who: The Giggle

Monday, December 11

Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)

Tuesday, December 12

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32 Finale)

Wednesday, December 13

The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)

Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Soundtrack #2 Episodes 3 and 4

Ex-lovers, Suho and Hyeonseo reunite under different circumstances. Will history repeat itself?

Friday, December 15

CMA Country Christmas Special

Wednesday, December 20

Hailey’s On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Two-episode Premiere

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks as he figures out how to fit into a world where he feels out of place and who he’s destined to be.

Soundtrack #2 Episodes 5 and 6

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2 Special Christmas Episode)

Chip and Dale are as eager as ever to increase their acorn stash. But their tumultuous dynamic makes it hard for things to ever go right. Along with Pluto, Donald, and even more Disney characters, the world’s favorite chipmunk duo take on a brand-new chunk of trouble!

Friday, December 22

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 Premiere

The Watcher continues as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Saturday, December 23

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 Episode 2

Sunday, December 24

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 Episode 3

Monday, December 25

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 Episode 4

Tuesday, December 26

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 Episode 5

Wednesday, December 27

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S1, 11 episodes)

Rewind the ’90s (S1, 10 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 3

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 Episode 6

Thursday, December 28

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 Episode 7

Friday, December 29

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 Episode 8

Saturday, December 30

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 Episode 9

Editors' Recommendations