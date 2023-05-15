 Skip to main content
Everything coming to Disney+ in June 2023

Jason Struss
By

At last, summer is finally here. And Disney+ will do its best to tempt you to stay in instead and watch all of its numerous new and returning Disney+ shows, original movies, and season finales that are set to debut in June 2023.

The big premiere this month is Secret Invasion, the latest series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Disney will also debut an original movie, Flamin’ Hot, about the creation of the popular snack Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. June also sees the streaming debut of 2022’s most popular movie, Avatar: The Way of Water.

We’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in June 2023 below, with the new arrivals we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.

Friday, June 2

Pride from Above

Wednesday, June 7

America’s National Parks (S2)

Avatar: The Way of Water

First Alaskans (S2)

Friday, June 9

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)

Flamin’ Hot – Premiere

Flamin’ Hot is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), who, as a Frito-Lay janitor, disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

Wednesday, June 14

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Premiere

Join cast and crew as they delve deep into the creation of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Combining immersive behind-the-scenes footage with candid interviews, Assembled reveals how an incredible new world was brought to the screen.

Friday, June 16

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)

Stan Lee – Premiere

From Marvel Studios and acclaimed director David Gelb, Stan Lee is the official documentary film about Stan “The Man” Lee and his rise to influence in the world of comic books and pop culture. Tracing his life from his upbringing as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee tells the story of his life, career, and legacy in his own words through personal archive material.

Wednesday, June 21

– Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)

– Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)

– Secret Invasion – Premiere – Episode 1

In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together, they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Friday, June 23

World’s Best – Premiere

Twelve-year-old mathematics genius Prem discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to learn more about his father’s life and passions. Empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies, Prem is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA.

Wednesday, June 28

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Home in the Wild (S1)

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 – Premiere – Episode 1

The latest installment of Disney’s Gallery documentary series pulls back the curtain on the making of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage provide an in-depth look at the latest episodes of the Emmy award-winning series.

Week-End Family – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Everyone has grown up in a year! Romy is about to become a big sister, Vic is a blooming teenager ,and Clara is already thinking about the future. Emma, who has been living with Fred for over a year, is finding the balance between her new job and her life as a stepmom. Meanwhile, Fred tries hard to keep the happy group in check. It is not always an easy feat, especially when he listens to Stan’s bad advice.

Secret Invasion – Episode 2

