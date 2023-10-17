Everything coming to Disney+ in November 2023

It’s soon going to be November, that time of year filled with turkey, pies, parades, and unwanted relatives. Disney+ will do its best to celebrate the season of giving thanks with its new and returning Disney+ shows, original movies, and season finales that are set to stream in November 2023.

Some of November’s highlights include the season 2 finale of Loki, the season 1 finale of Goosebumps, and the premiere of season 2 of The Santa Clauses. Below, we’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in November 2023.

Recommended Videos

Wednesday, November 1

Firebuds (Season 2, 5 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 23, 10 episodes)

Kiff (season 1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 2, 3 episodes)

Behind the Attraction (Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

From executive producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss, Behind the Attraction takes you on a ride behind Disney Parks’ most iconic and beloved rides and experiences.

The Three Detectives (Premiere)

Kim, Marie, and Franzi are BFFs and have what other girls can only dream of: their very own detective club! Be it criminals, beaus, issues with their parents, or a case of blackmail, theft, or cyber mobbing, there isn’t a mystery the clever, but often stubborn Kim, the sporty and confident Franzi, and the stylish, versatile Marie cannot solve. Their differences sometimes put their friendship to the test, but in the end, they crack every case and always have each other’s backs.

Thursday, November 2

Loki (Season 2 Episode 5)

Marvel Studios’ Loki season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale as Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Friday, November 3

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel Studios Legends (New Episodes)

Carol Danvers

Captain Marvel landed in the MCU with her own film, and was established as one of the most powerful heroes yet unveiled. Originally a pilot named Carol Danvers, the Captain gained her power aster being exposed to energy from the Tesseract. Legends retraces Captain Marvel’s journey, as she discovers her truth, repels an alien invasion, and finally stands with the Avengers in their fight against Thanos.

Kamala Khan

Kamala Khan might be a teenager struggling with your average coming-of-age issues, but she also has to cope with a set of bizarre powers derived from an ancient artifact inherited from her estranged grandmother. Legends unpacks Kamala’s surprising journey, as she goes from a young woman who dreams about hanging with the Avengers to a fledgling superhero who might actually get the chance one day.

Monica Rambeau

As a child, she called Captain Marvel “Auntie Carol” and helped the burgeoning hero pick out her uniform’s trademark colors. As an adult, Monica Rambeau became an agent of S.W.O.R.D. — and for a time, she was trapped inside a powerful HEX conjured by Wanda Maximoff. But Rambeau’s traumatic brush with Maximoff’s magic altered the agent on a cellular level and imbued her with powers of her own.

Goosebumps Episode 8

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling books, follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Monday, November 6

JFK: One Day in America (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Tuesday, November 7

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, new episode live; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Wednesday, November 8

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Daddies on Request (Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

It has been a year since California reunited with her mother following the arrests of Riquezes and Gamboa and the escape of Patricio Sandoval. Itzel returned to CDMX, gave testimony, and then embarked on a trip with her daughter throughout Mexico in the ice cream van to get to know each other again. As the crooks’ trial approaches, Itzel and California return to CDMX to see Morgan, Diego, and Miguel, who have also changed. They all have their day jobs, but at night they come together to keep the band’s dream alive.

The Santa Clauses (Season 2 Two-Episode Premiere)

The beloved franchise returns! After 28 years, Scott Calvin reigns as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family — Carol, Sandra, and Cal — by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.

Thursday, November 9

Loki (Season 2 finale)

Friday, November 10

Goosebumps Episode 9

Tuesday, November 14

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32 new episode live; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Wednesday, November 15

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 2, 22 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 8 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 6, 8 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 3)

Friday, November 17

Dashing Through the Snow Premiere

Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has lost his belief in the wonder of Christmas. While spending time with his 9-year-old daughter, Charlotte, on Christmas Eve, he befriends a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick.

Goosebumps Season 1 finale

Monday, November 20

Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)

Tuesday, November 21

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, new episode live; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Wednesday, November 22

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 4)

Thursday, November 23

The Naughty Nine (Disney Original Movie)

In The Naughty Nine, mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the “naughty list” and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other “naughty listers” to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa’s Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve.

Tuesday, November 28

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, new episode live; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Wednesday, November 29

Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)

Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 (Premiere)

Through candid interviews with the creative minds behind the show, and exclusive on-set footage, discover how the talented team that powered Loki season 2 raised the stakes for this latest MCU adventure.

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 5)

Editors' Recommendations