Don’t miss these 5 movies leaving Max in November you have to watch right now

The holiday weekend is far from over, but time is running out if you want to see some great movies on Max before they take off for other streamers at the end of the month. Many of these films have left Max before, only to come back a few months later. Although it’s no longer unusual for older films to simply disappear from the streaming lineups altogether.

We may not be able to stop that from happening, but we can help you make informed choices about what to watch. Our monthly round-up of what’s new on Max always includes a list of what’s leaving as well. From there, we’ve picked our choices for the five movies leaving Max in November that you have to watch right now.

Absolute Power (1997)

Unforgiven co-stars Clint Eastwood and Gene Hackman reunite in Absolute Power, and once again, they’re playing characters at odds with each other. Eastwood portrays a master thief, Luther Whitney, who stumbles upon the President of the United States, Alan Richmond (Hackman), as he has an illicit encounter with a billionaire’s wife, Christy Sullivan (Melora Hardin). When the President and Christy get violent with each other, Luther witnesses the Secret Service agents kill her and cover up the reason she died. Soon after, Luther’s presence at the crime scene is discovered and he becomes the police’s prime suspect as he goes on the run.

Although Luther’s first instinct is to flee the country, he becomes incensed at the idea that the President will get away with framing him for Christy’s death. Thus Luther decides to take on the most powerful man in the free world even while he is the subject of a manhunt.

Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl‘s Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) is one of the most frightening villains in recent cinema history. She hates her adulterous husband, Nick (Ben Affleck), so much that she stages her own murder and leaves her spouse to twist in the wind as both the media and the police go after him.

Tyler Perry has perhaps his best performance to date as Nick’s high-profile lawyer, Tanner Bolt. But this movie is ultimately the cat-and-mouse game between Amy and Nick, as he desperately tries to prove his innocence despite a mountain of fabricated evidence that was meant to get him a death sentence. For more related content, check out all of David Fincher’s movies, ranked.

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Future MCU stars Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie co-headline 2009’s Academy Award winner for Best Picture, The Hurt Locker. But Sergeant First Class William James (Renner) and Sergeant J. T. Sanborn (Mackie) are pretty far from the Avengers in director Kathryn Bigelow’s Iraq War drama. In fact, Sanborn even considers murdering James at one point in the story.

The reason why Sanborn is so against James is that he manages to make the job of bomb disposal even more dangerous with his unorthodox methods. James’ hands-on approach to disarming explosive devices nearly gets Sanborn killed, and James also leaves a lot of collateral damage in his wake.

The Mask (1994)

So many MCU movies try and fail to be funny because they’re attempting to be action flicks and comedies at the same time. Thankfully, The Mask never pretends to be anything that it isn’t. This superhero film firmly falls on the side of comedy, and it is hilarious throughout. Jim Carrey had one of his breakout roles as Stanley Ipkiss, a lowly bank teller who comes across a mystical mask. Once Stanley is tempted to put on the mask, it brings out a whole new side of himself.

As The Mask, Stanley has no inhibitions about stealing or dealing out justice as he sees fit. He also brazenly pursues Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz in her film debut), while flaunting the money he stole from her gangster boyfriend, Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene). The only problem with Stanley’s newfound powers is that he has to take off the mask at some point. That’s when Stanley is most vulnerable to Dorian’s revenge.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Mel Brooks has rarely been better as a director than he was in Young Frankenstein, an incredibly funny update on the classic characters created by Mary Shelley. Gene Wilder stars as the grandson of Victor Frankenstein, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, a man who is embarrassed about the family legacy of bringing back a dead man as a creature that wreaked havoc on the countryside.

However, it isn’t long before Frederick goes full Frankenstein alongside his new assistant, Igor (Marty Feldman). Together, they create a new Monster (Peter Boyle). While Frederick is disappointed by the Monster’s lack of intellect, he actually does try his best to civilize him. It’s just not enough to keep the villagers’ pitchforks and torches at bay.

