Dortmund vs PSV live stream: Can you watch for free?

With a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals on the line, Borussia Dortmund take on PSV Eindhoven at Signal Iduna Park today. The matchup stands 1-1 on aggregate after the first leg last month.

If you’re looking to watch the match (4:00 p.m. ET start time) from the United States, you can do that via Paramount+ (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish) or TUDN (Spanish). If you want to watch a free live stream of Dortmund vs PSV, there are plenty of options for that, too.

Is There a Free Dortmund vs PSV Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

We’ve come up with five different ways you can watch Dortmund vs PSV for free. With most of them, you’ll also be able to watch today’s Atletico Madrid vs Inter game.

Paramount+: This will get you every single Champions League (and Europa League, if you’re into that sort of thing) game from today through the final. It costs $6 per month, which is honestly amazing value for everything that’s included, but if you just want to watch today’s match for free, it comes with a seven-day trial.

Amazon Prime Channels: This is basically the same thing, except you’ll watch on Amazon’s website/app instead of Paramount’s. You’ll need a Prime subscription, but that comes with a 30-day free trial, and the Paramount+ channel is free for seven days.

DirecTV Stream: This is a much more expensive long-term option, but you can get DirecTV Stream (any channel package) plus the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on for free for your first five days. You’ll then watch the match on the Paramount+ website or app by signing in with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

Fubo: If you’re fine watching the match in Spanish, both TUDN and Univision are included in either the “Pro” or “Latino” channel package. Whichever one you pick, you’ll get a seven-day free trial. If you just want Champions League, one of the Paramount+ options is probably the better long-term choice. If you want to fully replace cable, this makes much more sense.

YouTube TV: Similar to Fubo, you can watch a live stream of TUDN and Univision via the “Spanish Plan,” while just Univision is in the “Base Plan.” This comes with a free five-day trial.

How to Watch the Dortmund vs PSV Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) is used for providing security and privacy while online, but it can also be beneficial in streaming content from abroad. For example, if you are currently somewhere in Europe, you can use a VPN to hide your location, connect to a US-based server and then watch the game on Paramount+, which is normally restricted to US-only.

NordVPN works with all of the aforementioned streaming services, and it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free. We’ve put together lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals, so you can check those out, too.

