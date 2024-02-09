 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dortmund vs SC Freiburg live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Borussia Dortmund take on SC Freiburg in Bundesliga action today at Signal Iduna Park. Edin Terzic’s side hasn’t lost in the league since early December and is within striking distance of third place on the table, while Freiburg are hoping to turn things around after two defeats in a row. When these two met in September, Dortmund tallied two late goals after Nicolas Hofler’s red card to capture the 4-2 victory.

If you live in the United States and want to watch the match (2:30 p.m. ET start time), it won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but it will stream live on ESPN+, along with every other Bundesliga match this season. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Dortmund vs SC Freiburg live online.

Watch Dortmund vs SC Freiburg on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

If you’re looking for a free legal live stream of the match, that unfortunately doesn’t exist in the United Since since there is currently no ESPN+ free trial being offered. It costs $11 per month or $110 for the year, or you can get a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for just $15 per month.

Related

With a subscription to ESPN+, you’ll be able to watch Dortmund vs SC Freiburg live on your phone, tablet or other streaming device such as a Roku, Apple TV or Firestick via the ESPN app. And then when the match is over, you can watch more Bundesliga (live or via replay), or you can watch DFB-Pokal, La Liga, Copa del Rey, English Football Championship or any number of other live sports. There’s also plenty of original shows and other on-demand content to easily make ESPN+ worth the price.

Watch Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re outside of the United States, ESPN+ won’t work, as it’s geo-restricted to US-only. However, a virtual private network (VPN) may help solve that problem, as it masks your IP address and allows you bypass geo-blocks and access online content as if you were still inside your own home. NordVPN is our recommendation. It’s on sale (you can check out some of the best VPN deals), it’s safe and reliable and it has 6,000-plus servers across 61 countries, which is important for getting the optimal streaming speed. If you don’t like it, you can get your money back with 30 days.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Spurs vs Heat lives stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Miami Heat entrance at Kaseya Arena

The San Antonio Spurs (10-40) travel to South Beach tonight to take on the Miami Heat (27-24) in the Kaseya Center. The Spurs, whose playoff possibilities seem very slim at this phase of the season, look to snap a four-game losing streak. The Heat have had a fairly streaky run as of late, going 3-2 in their last five games, but are still ranked 7th in the rankings with a tie-breaking win over Orlando at the moment.

Miami and San Antonio's matchup is about to start, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here is all you need to know about how to catch a live stream online to watch the game.
The best way to watch the Spurs vs Heat live stream

Read more
Warriors vs 76ers live stream: Can you watch the NBA live stream for free?
Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia 76ers

The fifth-best team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers (30-19), will host the dynasty of the last decade, the Golden State Warriors (22-25) tonight. The Warriors are in a bit of trouble as they have had an off year full of drama that now has them three games below .500 and 12th in the West. The Warriors have often not done real well on the road, as they are 8–12 when playing outside of the Bay Area. However, 76ers star player Joel Embiid is out for potentially the remainder of the season with a torn meniscus, which means the team is going to have to rally and persevere as the regular season progresses.

The game is starting very soon, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on ESPN, but if you need to catch it on a live stream, here is where you can do just that.
The best way to watch the Warriors vs 76ers live stream

Read more
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Atletico Madrid take on Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal matchup Wednesday at Metropolitano Stadium. Madrid have not been to a Copa final since they won it all in 2013, while Bilbao have been there three times in that span, though they've lost them all. All-time, Bilbao has 23 Copa titles to Madrid's 10.

The match is starting soon, at 3:30 p.m. ET. It won't be on standard TV, but you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live on ESPN+. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao on ESPN+

Read more