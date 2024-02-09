Dortmund vs SC Freiburg live stream: Can you watch for free?

Borussia Dortmund take on SC Freiburg in Bundesliga action today at Signal Iduna Park. Edin Terzic’s side hasn’t lost in the league since early December and is within striking distance of third place on the table, while Freiburg are hoping to turn things around after two defeats in a row. When these two met in September, Dortmund tallied two late goals after Nicolas Hofler’s red card to capture the 4-2 victory.

If you live in the United States and want to watch the match (2:30 p.m. ET start time), it won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but it will stream live on ESPN+, along with every other Bundesliga match this season. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Dortmund vs SC Freiburg live online.

Watch Dortmund vs SC Freiburg on ESPN+

If you’re looking for a free legal live stream of the match, that unfortunately doesn’t exist in the United Since since there is currently no ESPN+ free trial being offered. It costs $11 per month or $110 for the year, or you can get a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for just $15 per month.

With a subscription to ESPN+, you’ll be able to watch Dortmund vs SC Freiburg live on your phone, tablet or other streaming device such as a Roku, Apple TV or Firestick via the ESPN app. And then when the match is over, you can watch more Bundesliga (live or via replay), or you can watch DFB-Pokal, La Liga, Copa del Rey, English Football Championship or any number of other live sports. There’s also plenty of original shows and other on-demand content to easily make ESPN+ worth the price.

Watch Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside of the United States, ESPN+ won’t work, as it’s geo-restricted to US-only. However, a virtual private network (VPN) may help solve that problem, as it masks your IP address and allows you bypass geo-blocks and access online content as if you were still inside your own home. NordVPN is our recommendation. It’s on sale (you can check out some of the best VPN deals), it’s safe and reliable and it has 6,000-plus servers across 61 countries, which is important for getting the optimal streaming speed. If you don’t like it, you can get your money back with 30 days.

