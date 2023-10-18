Everything coming to Hulu in November 2023

If you smell sweet potatoes in the air and feel a slight chill in the air, that must mean one thing: fall is finally here. If you want a great selection of movies, new and classic TV shows, and buzz-worthy content you can’t find on any other streamer, Hulu is the destination for you as the weather cools and the fireplaces light up.
From intriguing new original series like A Murder at the End of the World to returning shows like Fargo, as well as movies like Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Nymphomaniac, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Hulu subscribers will find something suitable for everyone in the household.
The complete list of Hulu’s new arrivals in November 2023 is below.
November 1
Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (Subtitled)
Black Cake: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (Dubbed)
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights | 2002
Alien vs. Predator | 2004
Armageddon | 1998
Billy Madison | 1995
Blade | 1998
Blade 2 | 2002
Blade: Trinity | 2004
Carpool | 1996
Contagion | 2011
Damien: Omen II | 1978
Deck the Halls | 2006
Deep Blue Sea | 1999
Downhill | 2020
The Family Stone | 2005
The Final Conflict | 1981
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001
Flatliners | 1990
Friends With Money | 2006
Friendsgiving | 2020
Frozen River | 2008
Get Low | 2010
Geostorm | 2017
Garfield | 2004
Girl Interrupted | 1999
Goodbye Lover | 1999
The Holiday | 2006
Inferno | 2016
In Time | 2011
Kollek | 1995
Land Ho! | 2014
The Last Duel | 2021
Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011
Man on a Ledge | 2012
The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015
Men In Black | 1997
Men In Black II | 2002
Men In Black 3 | 2012
Miracle On 34th Street | 1947
Miracle on 34th Street | 1994
The Mistle-Tones | 2012
The Nutcracker | 1993
The Omen | 1976
Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991
The Other Woman | 2014
Outbreak | 1995
Pacific Rim | 2013
The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020
Poseidon | 2006
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot | 1993
Saving Silverman | 2001
Sea Fever | 2019
Second Best | 1994
Shallow Hal | 2001
Space Jam | 1996
Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021
Tigerland | 2000
Trance | 2011
Twister | 1996
The Waterboy | 1998
The Wedding Planner | 2001
The Wedding Singer | 2005
November 2
Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1
The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After
Pam’s Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2
A Christmas Frequency | 2023
A Country Christmas Story | 2013
Becoming Santa | 2011
Christmas Ever After | 2020
Christmas Love Letter | 2019
Every Day is Christmas | 2018
Magic Mike’s Last Dance | 2023
Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020
Reporting For Christmas | 2023
Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5
November 3
Quiz Lady: Film Premiere
L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8
November 4
Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022
November 5
God’s Time | 2022
November 6
JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries
November 7
Edge of Tomorrow | 2014
November 8
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)
Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1
November 9
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8
The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4
The League | 2023
Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023
November 10
Fool’s Paradise | 2023
One True Loves | 2023
November 11
Central Intelligence | 2016
November 13
The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere
November 14
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
November 15
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries
Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6
The China Hustle | 2017
Journey To The West | 2013
Monsters | 2010
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013
Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013
Red Cliff | 2008
What Just Happened | 2008
White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014
November 16
Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries
November 17
The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries
Black Ice | 2022
November 20
Spellbound: Season 1B
Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries
My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)
The Last Rider | 2022
November 21
Obituary: Complete Season 1
November 22
FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere
November 23
Elf | 2003
Four Christmases | 2008
Fred Claus | 2007
Jack Frost | 1998
Master Gardener | 2022
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation | 1989
The Polar Express | 2004
November 24
Consecration | 2023
Life of the Party | 2018
November 26
Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series
November 28
Katak the Brave Beluga | 2023
November 29
The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1
El Encargado: Complete Season 2
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21
Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin
November 30
Wild Crime: Complete Season 3
A Timeless Christmas
Christmas Comes Twice
Christmas Under the Stars
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Compassionate Spy | 2022
Five Star Christmas
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Jingle Bell Bride
Editors' Recommendations
- Everything coming to Disney+ in November 2023
- 7 TV shows you need to watch in November
- 5 underrated 2023 horror movies that are streaming right now
- 3 sci-fi movies on Hulu you need to watch in October
- NHL 2023 opening night tripleheader live stream: watch hockey for free