For movie fans, there’s no better time to enjoy the cinematic experience than during the summer blockbuster season. And 2023 has a particularly strong lineup, especially compared to the past two years, which were marred by the pandemic. As we head into the busiest box office months of the year, Fandango has revealed its list of the most anticipated summer films. Leading the way at No. 1 is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the eagerly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will hit theaters on June 2.

According to Fandango, the results were tabulated from a survey of 6,000 movie ticket buyers who answered questions about which movies they planned to see. Across the Spider-Verse is the only Marvel movie on the list, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was previously named the most anticipated film of 2023. That film will arrive on May 5, and it marks the unofficial beginning of the summer box office season despite arriving in spring. Here’s the full Top 10 list:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One The Flash Transformers: Rise of the Beasts The Little Mermaid Fast X Barbie Oppenheimer Haunted Mansion Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Coming in second place on Fandango’s summer movie list is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Tom Cruise’s previous Mission: Impossible collaborations with director Christopher McQuarrie have been some top-notch action films, and following the blockbuster success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise’s stock has never been higher. On July 14, this film may push Cruise and company even higher.

The Flash is at No. 3, and it may be DC’s best hope for a big hit this year. The film’s star, Ezra Miller, has been mired in controversy and accused of misconduct before staying under the radar for the last few months. But comic book movie lovers may overlook Miller’s troubles for the chance to see Michael Keaton’s Batman return to the big screen. The Flash is also rumored to reset the board for James Gunn’s new slate of DC films. We’ll find out more when it hits theaters on June 16.

At #No. 4, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts represents a great chance for Paramount to revitalize the franchise after some lackluster sequels. This is a fresh start from Michael Bay’s incarnation of the Transformers, and characters from Transformers: Beast Wars will make their cinematic debut in the movie, which hits theaters on June 9.

Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid swims in at No. 5 on Fandango’s list, and it shouldn’t be overlooked. Disney’s live-action remakes of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin were all huge hits with families. The original Little Mermaid is also one of Disney’s most beloved animated movies, and we expect big results from this remake on May 26.

Family remains at the heart of Fast X, the sixth film on Fandango’s summer movie Top 10 list. May 19 marks the beginning of the end for Vin Diesel’s seemingly unstoppable Fast Saga. But we’ll see if Diesel and company can truly stop after Fast XI, which is currently the plan.

Never underestimate the power of Barbie. Mattel’s iconic doll is headlining her own film, which has the No. 7 slot on Fandango’s list. Director Greta Gerwig cast Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, before revealing a wildly diverse lineup of alternate Barbies including Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Alexandra Shipp, as well as alternate Kens played by Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa. We have no idea what to expect when it arrives on July 21.

Christopher Nolan is one of the few directors in Hollywood whose films have become events unto themselves. That’s why Oppenheimer lands at No. 8. This biopic is the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), a man who has been called “the father of the atomic bomb.” This isn’t typical summer fare, but moviegoers will likely flock to see it on July 21.

Are you ready to move back into the Haunted Mansion? Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot took the ninth slot on the list, and will be helmed by Justin Simien. LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Rosario Dawson lead the cast, and the film will arrive on July 28.

Finally, the tenth and final movie on Fandango’s summer roundup is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The turtles appear to be much younger and more modern in this animated film. Admittedly, the TMNT have a mostly “miss” record at the box office, but this one has the advantage of an August 4 release, which means it will be one of the last major movies of the summer.

There are bound to be some surprise summer hits this year. as well as some unexpected flops. But we’ll have to wait until summer is over to see how accurate Fandango’s survey ends up being.

