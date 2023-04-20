 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Fandango reveals its most anticipated films of the summer

Blair Marnell
By

For movie fans, there’s no better time to enjoy the cinematic experience than during the summer blockbuster season. And 2023 has a particularly strong lineup, especially compared to the past two years, which were marred by the pandemic. As we head into the busiest box office months of the year, Fandango has revealed its list of the most anticipated summer films. Leading the way at No. 1 is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the eagerly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will hit theaters on June 2.

According to Fandango, the results were tabulated from a survey of 6,000 movie ticket buyers who answered questions about which movies they planned to see. Across the Spider-Verse is the only Marvel movie on the list, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was previously named the most anticipated film of 2023. That film will arrive on May 5, and it marks the unofficial beginning of the summer box office season despite arriving in spring. Here’s the full Top 10 list:

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
  1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  2. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One 
  3. The Flash
  4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
  5. The Little Mermaid
  6. Fast X
  7. Barbie
  8. Oppenheimer
  9. Haunted Mansion
  10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Related Videos

Coming in second place on Fandango’s summer movie list is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Tom Cruise’s previous Mission: Impossible collaborations with director Christopher McQuarrie have been some top-notch action films, and following the blockbuster success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise’s stock has never been higher. On July 14, this film may push Cruise and company even higher.

The Flash is at No. 3, and it may be DC’s best hope for a big hit this year. The film’s star, Ezra Miller, has been mired in controversy and accused of misconduct before staying under the radar for the last few months. But comic book movie lovers may overlook Miller’s troubles for the chance to see Michael Keaton’s Batman return to the big screen. The Flash is also rumored to reset the board for James Gunn’s new slate of DC films. We’ll find out more when it hits theaters on June 16.

At #No. 4, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts represents a great chance for Paramount to revitalize the franchise after some lackluster sequels. This is a fresh start from Michael Bay’s incarnation of the Transformers, and characters from Transformers: Beast Wars will make their cinematic debut in the movie, which hits theaters on June 9.

Optimus Prime points a gun at a gorilla in a scene from Transformers Rise of the Beasts.

Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid swims in at No. 5 on Fandango’s list, and it shouldn’t be overlooked. Disney’s live-action remakes of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin were all huge hits with families. The original Little Mermaid is also one of Disney’s most beloved animated movies, and we expect big results from this remake on May 26.

Family remains at the heart of Fast X, the sixth film on Fandango’s summer movie Top 10 list. May 19 marks the beginning of the end for Vin Diesel’s seemingly unstoppable Fast Saga. But we’ll see if Diesel and company can truly stop after Fast XI, which is currently the plan.

Never underestimate the power of Barbie. Mattel’s iconic doll is headlining her own film, which has the No. 7 slot on Fandango’s list. Director Greta Gerwig cast Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, before revealing a wildly diverse lineup of alternate Barbies including Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Alexandra Shipp, as well as alternate Kens played by Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa. We have no idea what to expect when it arrives on July 21.

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

Christopher Nolan is one of the few directors in Hollywood whose films have become events unto themselves. That’s why Oppenheimer lands at No. 8. This biopic is the story of  J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), a man who has been called “the father of the atomic bomb.” This isn’t typical summer fare, but moviegoers will likely flock to see it on July 21.

Are you ready to move back into the Haunted Mansion? Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot took the ninth slot on the list, and will be helmed by Justin Simien. LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Rosario Dawson lead the cast, and the film will arrive on July 28.

Finally, the tenth and final movie on Fandango’s summer roundup is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The turtles appear to be much younger and more modern in this animated film. Admittedly, the TMNT have a mostly “miss” record at the box office, but this one has the advantage of an August 4 release, which means it will be one of the last major movies of the summer.

There are bound to be some surprise summer hits this year. as well as some unexpected flops. But we’ll have to wait until summer is over to see how accurate Fandango’s survey ends up being.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell

Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek Monthly, SYFY Wire, Superhero Hype, Collider, DC Universe, and the official sites for Star Trek and Marvel. He also lends his pop culture expertise to Digital Trends on a variety of TV, movie, and streaming features.

Check out the movie everyone is watching on Netflix right now
A man walks to a bloody snow patch in The Snowman.

Netflix didn't become the king of the streaming services by chance. And with the company recently announcing that the DVD-by-mail service the company was founded on is coming to an end this fall, it just reinforces that Netflix's enduring popularity as a streamer is actually due in part to its up-to-the-moment curation of original films and Hollywood movies that lets users keep track of what other viewers are watching.

This also gives some films a chance to become streaming hits regardless of how they performed at the box office. We already track the most popular movies on Netflix on a weekly basis, but it's time to focus on the movie that everyone is watching on Netflix right now.
What is the movie everyone is watching on Netflix right now?

Read more
The best movies on Peacock right now (April 2023)
Keri Russell hides behind a tree as a bear tries to climb it in a scene from Cocaine Bear.

When Peacock debuted a few years ago, not a lot of people were convinced it would survive. With high-profile competitors like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+, Peacock's then-meager content offerings couldn't hold a candle to other streamers.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Peacock has quietly become the destination for viewers to watch exciting original movies, modern action classics, and a wide assortment of archival movies that appeal to everyone. With so much great content, it can be hard to select the right movie to watch. Digital Trends is here to select the best movies to watch on Peacock right now.

Read more
10 years later, Oblivion is still Tom Cruise’s most underrated blockbuster
Tom Cruise wields a futuristic gun in Oblivion.

Top Gun: Maverick may have cemented Tom Cruise’s return to the top echelon of the Hollywood ranks last year, but that film is far from the only impeccably made blockbuster that Cruise has worked on in recent years. As a matter of fact, Cruise has been on a bit of a hot streak for well over a decade now, basically ever since his practical stunts in 2011’s Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol helped put him back on viewers’ radars again

In the 12 years since then, Cruise has had a few misses here and there (we’re looking at you, Rock of Ages), but he’s nonetheless managed to steadily rebuild his reputation among moviegoers with blockbuster hits like Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible — Fallout and cult favorites like Edge of Tomorrow. In 2013, Cruise also teamed up for the first time with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski for the original sci-fi adventure film, Oblivion. Unlike Maverick, though, Oblivion received a lukewarm critical and financial response upon its release.

Read more